The Israeli government ordered a “total siege” of the Gaza Strip on Monday, in response to attacks carried out by Hamas militants starting on Saturday. The Israeli authorities therefore cut supplies of water, electricity, food and fuel from Israel to the territories of the Strip, as anticipated in the previous days.

The closure of supplies has further worsened the situation in the Strip, a densely populated area where 2.3 million people live: practically everything is lacking in Gaza, from food to the electricity needed to run the hospitals, up to water for drink or wash. Gaza imported much of its electricity from Israel and Egypt, and there is only one small power plant on its territory but it could soon run out of fuel, also imported.

At night the lights are completely turned off and it is even difficult to charge phones and computers, while the internet does not always work: many fear completely losing contact with their relatives or friends who live outside the Strip. Without water, even using the toilet is difficult.

The siege exacerbates already harsh measures to which the inhabitants of the Strip have been subjected for over 16 years. In 2007, when Hamas took control of the territory and forcibly ousted the moderate Palestinian Fatah party, Egypt and Israel imposed an extremely strict embargo: from that moment on, supplies of all goods not produced internally in Gaza – including fuel, drinking water, electricity and medicines – depend on Egypt and Israel. The import of some materials is completely banned, including electronic equipment (which could be used to make weapons) and construction materials.

Israel justified the embargo by saying that the controls were needed to stop the arrival of weapons in Gaza and therefore the militarization of the radical groups operating in the territory, especially Hamas. However, the embargo has had serious consequences on the civilian population: in Gaza unemployment is close to 50 percent, the infrastructure is in disrepair and the health system is inadequate, especially due to the difficulties in importing drugs and medical equipment.

Israel and Egypt also control the borders of the Strip and Gazans must ask for permission to move to the surrounding territories, for example to work or receive medical care.

Until now, Israel had allowed some goods to reach the Strip, albeit with many limitations, but now the government has ordered a total closure of exports. For days the Strip has also been the target of many bombings carried out by the Israeli army in retaliation for the Hamas attack. The Palestinian health minister said on Monday that at least 687 people had been killed by Israeli airstrikes in the Strip, and nearly 4,000 were injured.

Many of the targets hit are civilian infrastructure, such as residential complexes, businesses or refugee camps. To avoid killing civilians in the past, the Israeli army has adopted the practice of so-called roof-knocking, which consists of launching missiles without explosives onto the roofs of buildings that will be bombed, precisely to “warn” civilians who are inside. inside and give them time to get to safety.

In recent days, however, it seems that Israel has not always used this caution (in reality it has not always been used in the past either): a few hours after the announcement of the siege a Hamas spokesperson threatened to kill a civilian taken hostage every time that Israel will bomb a building in Gaza without warning.

It is likely that a land invasion will soon be added to the air strikes on Gaza. On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau called on civilians to “leave immediately” because the Israeli army will “reduce to rubble” all the places where Hamas hides. According to some press sources, the Israeli army also sent text or audio messages to invite civilians to leave, but many do not know where to take refuge. Hundreds of people have been left homeless, and due to the lack of electricity and internet connection it is difficult to find timely and reliable information on places of refuge or on how to leave the Strip.

On Tuesday morning, a message circulated widely in which an Israeli army spokesperson invited Gaza civilians to go to Egypt through the Rafah crossing on the border. In reality the crossing, which is controlled by Egypt, was closed on Monday due to an Israeli bombardment, and it is not clear whether it has since reopened.

According to the independent Egyptian newspaper Mada Masr, the Egyptian region of North Sinai, bordering Gaza, is preparing to welcome a strong influx of refugees: hospitals are on alert and some public buildings could be converted into emergency accommodation if necessary. An Egyptian government official, who remained anonymous, told the newspaper that the country “fears a humanitarian catastrophe that we wouldn’t know how to manage.”