It is now almost certain that Israel will invade the Gaza Strip by land, to follow up on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s promise to dismantle the radical Palestinian group Hamas. The invasion could begin in the next few days, but Israel’s army will face enormous problems and difficulties. From a military point of view, the invasion of Gaza risks being the harshest and bloodiest ever; furthermore, from a strategic point of view, if the invasion is practically certain, its objectives are not so certain: the aim of dismantling Hamas, an extremely branched organization with a strong presence even outside the Gaza Strip, is considered practically impossible by most analysts.

From a military point of view, we must first consider that an invasion into a territory like Gaza is by its very nature extremely complicated. The territory of Gaza is very urbanized and densely populated, and urban warfare is probably the worst type of fighting for an invading army.

Israel’s last land invasion in the Gaza Strip, in 2014, is remembered by Israeli soldiers as “a nightmare, only a real one,” as one of them told the Financial Times. “Everything you touch can be a bomb.” That war was also disastrous for the Hamas militiamen, and above all for the Palestinian civilians residing in Gaza: 66 Israeli soldiers and 2,133 Palestinians died, of which 1,489 civilians.

Although it is very difficult to predict what will happen in the coming days and weeks, there are some elements that suggest that a new invasion could be worse than the 2014 one. The goal of the 2014 invasion was to destroy the tunnels that Hamas had built under the Gaza Strip and used to attack Israel. The plan was to weaken Hamas, but not to eradicate it completely. This time the goal is much more ambitious, and probably unattainable, despite the 360,000 reservists that Israel has mobilized in recent days.

Secondly, the attack carried out by Hamas against Israeli civilians seems to show that the radical group has much more advanced military preparation and equipment than Israeli intelligence imagined. Also in this case it is difficult to make predictions, but many analysts expect that Hamas will be better prepared to face the Israeli army than it had been in previous wars, and that for example it will use new weapons such as drones (also used in the attack against Israel).

Finally, the exceptional failure of Israeli intelligence, incapable of detecting – or at least understanding – the preparation of the Hamas attack on Saturday, means that the Israeli army now trusts information coming from intelligence agencies less . The risk is that Israeli intelligence will not be able to get a clear enough picture of what the situation might be inside the Gaza Strip, and that the army will therefore find itself facing the invasion without sufficient preparation, which could enormously increase the risks for Israel.

This is probably one of the reasons why Israel has been bombing the Gaza Strip with unprecedented intensity since Saturday morning: faced with an operation that promises to be very tough, and with few certainties on the intelligence side, the Israeli air force is attacking to facilitate future ground operation, destroying weapons depots, communications centers, underground tunnels and so on. Steven Erlanger, a New York Times journalist who has worked extensively in Israel, said the Israeli bombing was probably opening access routes for the ground army into the Gaza Strip.

But even after massive bombings, which are causing hundreds of civilian victims, the urban battle in the Gaza Strip risks being extremely violent. Giora Eiland, a former Israeli general who also served on Israel’s National Security Council, said an invasion could turn into a “terrible mistake.” The Israeli soldiers will have to move house to house and inspect them one by one, removing the explosive traps that have been placed. They will have to do the same with the tunnels dug underground by Hamas, with the risk of suffering surprise attacks and finding further booby traps. All this, fighting with thousands of Hamas militiamen and other armed groups in the Strip.

Military analysts predict that Hamas still possesses thousands of rockets to use against the Israeli army, and explosive drones could be a novelty compared to the last invasion in 2014. Another huge problem will be anti-armored weapons, such as grenades and especially shoulder-fired anti-tank rockets, which are extremely mobile and can be devastating against armored vehicles in the tight spaces of a city street.

It is practically certain that these fighting would cause not only many deaths on both military sides, but above all the death of many civilians. Palestinian militiamen very often barricade themselves in the most densely populated areas, which are the most defensible but also those where the population is most exposed. In some cases they themselves wear civilian clothing: both to confuse the Israelis and because Hamas is not a regular army and does not have uniforms for everyone. Palestinian militiamen have also often used civilians in battles, for example for reconnaissance missions.

But what will likely cause the most damage and killing of civilians will be the enormously destructive tactics that Israel could use in the Strip. One of these, described by the Financial Times, involves the Israelis entering buildings not through the doors, where there could be booby traps, but directly through the walls, using armored vehicles and destroying everything. The Israeli army also has armored and armed bulldozers, designed specifically to clear the way in urban guerrilla contexts.

In this context, it is unlikely that the West will be able to convince Israel to moderate its use of violence. American President Joe Biden has said several times in recent days that both sides must respect “the laws of war”, which include protecting civilians and prisoners, among other things.

The hostages

All this without considering the presence of around 150 hostages in the Gaza Strip, kidnapped during Saturday’s attack. It is not clear what Israel’s plans are for the hostages, whether recovery operations will somehow be organized, or whether – and this would be an exceptional change for Israeli policy – ​​Israel will invade the Strip without particular regard for the hostages.

Gregg Carlstorm, correspondent for the Economist, speaking to US radio NPR, said: «You would think that normally in Israel if someone is taken hostage the public would forcefully demand their release, at any cost. But I think this time public opinion is different. Some of the rhetoric we heard from Israeli politicians in the governing coalition was along the lines of “we cannot let others shape our war plan.” This would mean that the hostages would become collateral damage.”

What strategy

It is not yet clear what Israel’s strategy is, that is, the ultimate objective of its probable land invasion. It is possible that this objective has not even been set at the moment. The President of the Israeli Republic himself, Isaac Herzog, speaking to journalists, did not want to answer questions about what Israel’s objective was in Gaza, and spoke generically about the need to “change the equation”. Even the rest of the Israeli leadership, despite the threatening phrases against Hamas, has not yet explained what it intends to do concretely.

In fact, Israel faces two likely options. It can invade the Gaza Strip, heavily damage Hamas’ infrastructure and weapons and kill thousands of the group’s militiamen and leaders, and then withdraw. It would succeed in weakening Hamas, but such an attack is unlikely to prevent the group from reconstituting itself in the following years.

Otherwise, after the invasion, Israel could militarily occupy the Gaza Strip, as it did before 2005. This would lead to further suffering for the Palestinian population, and a situation that is probably unsustainable for both the Israeli army and society.