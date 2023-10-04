In April 2022 we remembered that the DGT requires us to comply with a series of rules when we transport our pets in cars. These require that animals travel safely and with the greatest possible comfort. In fact, failing to comply with what is dictated by the article 18.1 of the General Traffic Regulations is considered a serious offence, with a penalty of 200 euros.

In it, the following is read:

(The driver) must take special care to maintain the proper position and that it is maintained by the rest of the passengers, and the proper placement of the objects or animals transported so that there is no interference between the driver and any of them.

The problem is that the regulations that refer to road traffic do not specify the restraint systems that animals must have (as happens with a driving license for humans). For this reason, the DGT has published a guide that offers a series of recommendations so that pets and owners travel with the greatest comfort and safety possible.

What changes with the Animal Welfare Law

It has only been a few days since the Animal Welfare Law has begun to take its first steps. At Xataka we have already told what the main points of it are but, in terms of traffic, there are also some new developments that we must take into account.

General conditions for transport

Before getting into the matter of transporting pets in vehicles, we must bear in mind that animals must meet minimum requirements for transport. And, as reflected in article 60, which talks about the transport of pets, its rules are relegated to the initial compliance with these initial rules.

First of all, the animal must be able to make the planned trip and must be granted the enough space so that their physiological needs can be met, have an air conditioning and ventilation system so that the heat does not affect them excessively and maximum safety is guaranteed in the cabin, always avoiding overcrowding. In the event that the animal must be transported in some type of specific box or container, this must prevent any type of injury and/or suffering from occurring.

Furthermore, during transport, sufficient rest periods must be guaranteed so that the animal’s health is not in danger, as well as sustenance with sufficient food and water. In addition, it is emphasized that the breaks must be quantitatively and qualitatively sufficient for their breed and size.

Pets in the car

As we said, the first point of article 60 of the Animal Welfare Law already makes it clear that the transportation of pets in vehicles must comply with the previous obligations.

In the event that these requirements are met, it is specified that if the animal has to remain in a parked vehicle, the driver must ensure sufficient ventilation and ensure that the temperature is adequate.

If the transported animal does not travel with the owner, the person in charge must have documentation that proves that she is the one in charge and that she is responsible for what may happen during the trip, even if it cannot continue or if, in the case of a commercial activity, the animal is not received at the destination.

Finally, if the animal travels in the same cabin as the owner, the systems used must be adapted for the transport of animals, always complying with safety regulations.

That is, if the pet has to share a seat with the rest of the passengers, it will have to be equipped with restraint systems specifically designed to avoid or reduce damage as much as possible in the event of an accident.

Possible sanctions

It must be taken into account that the sanctions of the Animal Welfare Law are harsh and that their application will depend on the decision of a judge, who will determine what damage, how and why has been done to the animal.

If we talk about traffic issues, there is no type of rule that specifies what penalty is applied if we take our pet without a safety harness according to its size and weight, for example.

Therefore, we review the infractions that may be applicable if our animal is transported in an unsafe manner.

Minor violations: if the conduit commits conduct that “by action or omission” omits the obligations of the Law “without causing physical damage or alterations in animal behavior.” The sanction can range from a warning to a fine of between 500 and 1,000 euros.

Serious violations: if the previous rules are breached, causing “serious permanent consequences, serious damage or injuries, as long as it does not constitute a crime.” Also if an animal is permanently kept inside a vehicle. Fine of 10,001 to 50,000 euros.

Very serious violations: if failure to comply with the rules results in the death of the animal. Incur more than one serious violation within a period of three years. Fine of 50,001 to 200,000 euros.

