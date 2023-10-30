One of the most anticipated events in Mexico is about to begin. Its about Good endmoment when local stores and businesses place the best offers for four days a year. El Buen Fin seeks to reactivate the economy by promoting consumption, but above all improve the quality of life of Mexican families.

From November 17 to 20, 2023 Not only will there be discounts, but the Tax Administration Service (SAT) will hold a raffle for those who buy at any of the participating businesses and with the accepted payment method.

According to the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco)the Buen Fin is an event in which “thousands of suppliers participate, who in a specific period, offer offers and promotions in the acquisition of goods, products or services.”

Among some of the companies or stores that will participate In the great event, recognized companies stand out, below we tell you who will participate in Buen Fin 2023:

Chedraui Coppel Del Sol El Palacio de Hierro Flexi HE.B Liverpool Office Depot Sanborn’s Sears Soriana Steren Suburbia The Home Depot Waldo’s

In addition, there will also be e-commerce, such as

Mercado Libre Amazon Uber Didi

Recommendations of the PROFESSION for the consumer

Before you commit to the Good End, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) has some recommendations for everyone:

Before Buen Fin 2023, you need to make a list of what you really need (durable or essential objects; dining room, bedroom, refrigerator, etc.). Check the offers and compare prices: this so that you can find the place where is cheaper and is actually on sale. Think about it before buying: The most decisive point of the moment is this, because here you will realize if you really need that item or just what you buy because it is at a low price. Find out about the terms and conditions of guarantees, as well as exchange or return policies. Pay attention to payment terms, if using a credit card. Safely keep any voucher, receipt, or guarantee that they give you.

