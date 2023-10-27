Star Wars is one of the franchises that has impacted numerous generations the most over the years. Not only of the years, of the decades. And we are facing one of the most legendary productions in the film industry and that, over time, has managed to adapt to different registers.

From comics, stories, books, video games and animated series. A cosmos complete has been created around the stellar franchise based in the farthest reaches of the universe. Star Wars has had numerous projects, one of them and the most recent has been Ahsoka on Disney+.

Maybe when you finish the series, you want to know what other franchise projects you can see. Here we leave you a very interesting list:

The Mandalorian Andor Star Wars: The Clone Wars Star Wars: The Mandalorian Andor

These are just some of the series in the universe originally created by George Lucas, which could help you get rid of the “monkey” of having seen Ahsoka. Below we leave you some articles about this infinite science fiction universe that might interest you.