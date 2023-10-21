The Notre-Dame cathedral, in the center of Paris, caught fire on 15 April 2019: the roof and the spire of the cathedral, both made of oak, were completely destroyed, the internal vault was seriously damaged and various works of art and ancient religious relics. Since then, the imposing construction site that has developed around the cathedral has become part of the Parisian landscape: walking through the city centre, you often hear someone asking how far along the restoration is or when Notre-Dame will be reopened to the public . Visiting it in its entirety is still impossible, but the archaeological crypt of the cathedral has already reopened, where it is possible to visit a small free exhibition on the progress of the works.

French President Emmanuel Macron had promised that the restoration of the cathedral, one of France’s most important monuments, would be completed by 2024, the year Paris will host the Olympics. The objective had immediately seemed rather unrealistic, although in July 2019 the government had approved a law to speed up the work which included, among other things, an exceptional tax deduction for donations (and control mechanisms to ensure their correct management). The goal has become even more complex to achieve for various reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic, which slowed down work by several months, and the death of restoration manager Jean-Louis Georgelin last August.

In March 2023 the French Ministry of Culture announced that the cathedral’s nave will reopen to the public on 8 December 2023, although work on some parts of the building – including the apse, sacristy and buttresses – will continue until to 2028, and it is not yet known when the scaffolding around Notre-Dame will be removed.

– Read also: The Latin Quarter of Paris is no longer what it once was

The installation of the new flèche, the large spire located above the intersection between the transept and the central nave, has instead been symbolically scheduled for 15 April 2024, on the anniversary of the fire. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the installation of the oak beam structure that is part of the cathedral’s attic – a fundamental part of the so-called “forest”, made of enormous oak beams that intersected with stairs and runners, which will be rebuilt identical to the original but with both medieval and modern construction methods – will instead be completed by the end of 2023.

The desire to reconstruct the “forest” respecting the original version actually slowed down the construction site, given that it involved on the one hand a long search for oak trees in the French forests, on the other a difficult decision-making process on the period of time necessary to ensure that the trunks dried and could be transformed into beams.

“When I arrived, I was told that it takes 70 years to dry oak wood, but later someone told me that in reality it takes two years,” Jean-Louis Georgelin told Le Monde last April. head of the restoration work of the cathedral died in an accident in the Pyrenees on 18 August 2023. «After various research we discovered that Eugène Emmanuel Viollet-le-Duc (the architect who restored the Notre-Dame cathedral in the nineteenth century, ed.) he did not use dried wood. We also learned that in the Middle Ages trees were cut down and immediately used for construction.” Originally, the structure was made entirely of oak wood from the province of Champagne: for the restoration, oaks from different areas of France were used, but of very specific dimensions, between 50 and 90 centimeters in diameter and between 8 and 14 meters long. In the end, more than a thousand were used.

Georgelin had explained that the cathedral is being rebuilt so as to appear identical to how it was before, but with many cutting-edge technological systems both to prevent fires – including misting systems, thermal cameras and fire doors – and to recover the rainwater and upgrade the building’s electrical networks and heating system.

“The most challenging part of this type of project is managing the timeline,” he said. «Take the example of the great organ. The problem there was lead dust. All 8,000 tubes and 115 retainers were dismantled and sent to three different workshops to be cleaned. The bellows are back, we are putting them back in place and the first tubes are arriving too. It should be completely reassembled by the end of the year. However, before the organ can be tuned, the cathedral vault must be as closed as possible. And to do this it is necessary to finish the spire and dismantle the scaffolding, which will happen more or less in the summer of 2024.”

Various archaeological discoveries also temporarily slowed down the work. At the beginning of 2022, a preventive excavation in view of the construction of a scaffold to reconstruct the flèche brought to light several ancient statues and tombs under the cathedral. Teams of archaeologists and researchers were briefly allowed to explore the site, where they found a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, as well as several fragments of a 13th-century screen destroyed in the early 18th century. In March 2023 archaeologists then discovered thousands of metal staples in various parts of the cathedral, including some dating back to the early 1260s, which allowed them to conclude that Notre-Dame was the earliest known Gothic cathedral in which the iron was used extensively as a construction material.

Bloomberg also says that the need to involve billionaire entrepreneurs, international donors and companies that contributed to raising funds for the reconstruction of the cathedral in the administration of the restoration has made everything more complex. Supervising the work is a committee of donors made up of 21 members, including the owner of the multinational LVMH Bernard Arnault (one of the richest men in the world); Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, heiress to the L’Oréal SA fortune and richest woman in the world; François Pinault, founder of Kering SA, owner of Gucci; as well as the executives of very rich French companies such as BNP Paribas and Total. Various organizations that have raised funds for the cathedral also participate in the committee, including Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris, which has so far donated more than 21 million dollars, mostly from US donors.

«At the beginning, the use of the funds was “not sufficiently transparent” and the organizers had not set up an adequate budget and controls», says Bloomberg. “More than a year passed before committees were convened to supervise the work and donations.” At various times, some donors have tried to meddle in the decision-making process and hire outside experts to try to reduce costs. Philippe Villeneuve, the architect in charge of the restoration project, however, said he was mainly frustrated by the fact that, nowadays, working on such an imposing work requires much more bureaucracy than in the past: «We have moved far away from the audacity of the craftsmen who over the centuries built churches like this without engineers, supervisory bodies and insurance companies. We can no longer do some of the things they did, and I regret that,” he commented.

– Read also: Where are we with the 2024 Olympics in Paris?