Size matters when choosing a television. When we are going to buy a new TV, it is perhaps the first question we should ask ourselves. How many inches should it be? What is the recommended size for our living room or bedroom? Here we explain what you should take into account and how to choose the ideal size of the television.

Because a large living room where we can fit a gigantic 98-inch TV is not the same as a small room where we can see it from just over a meter away. Precisely this is the first factor to take into account: the distance at which we will have the television. If we place it very close it will be annoying, but if we are very far away and there are inches missing, it is not ideal either.

The second factor to take into account is the resolution. The higher the resolution, the more pixels. And for this reason, a 4K television looks sharper than a FullHD television. Today we will not talk about color quality or brightness, but resolution is important when deciding the size of the television.

Just because a TV is bigger doesn’t mean it will look better. That is why it is so important to choose the appropriate size. If we buy a television that is too large and we are very close, we will see the image pixelated. On the other hand, if we choose a very small television, we will not see all the details that the television can provide us.

What does the optimal distance depend on?

Each person has a specific level of visual acuity, but there are a series of generalized parameters that allow us to calculate what the ideal size for our TV should be. The most decisive is the viewing angle.

The ideal distance is the one where we are positioned in such a way that it coincides with what the camera with which the images were taken would see. If we are closer, we will have a wider angle of vision. If we move away, we will have a narrower angle.

Example with a 55-inch television

And what then is the ideal angle? Well here it depends on what we are going to see. The recommendation of the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE) is that the screen occupy 30 degrees of our field of vision.

However, according to the company THX, known for certification for movie theaters, the recommendation For 4K cinema content and total immersion, the viewing angle is 40 degrees..

Previously, with FullHD, the recommendation was that a viewing angle of 20 degrees was sufficient.

Therefore, to calculate the ideal distance from our television we must take into account which criterion interests us, whether the most conservative of 30 degrees or the immersive cinema with 40 degrees. With the first we will find that the recommended size is smaller, while with the second we will get a larger television to have a better movie experience.

The ratio

How does this translate from degrees to distance and inches? This is where the simple ratio formula comes in. The magic rule is multiply the number of inches by the ratio and we will get the ideal distance.

Here each manufacturer recommends a different ratio, but we can simplify it into three numbers.

Ratio 1.2: equivalent to a viewing angle of 40º Ratio 1.6: equivalent to a viewing angle of 30º Ratio 2.5: equivalent to a viewing angle of 20º

We give you an example. Suppose we really liked a 65-inch television and we want to know what the ideal distance is to view it. What we have to choose is the ratio that suits us. In this case, let’s say we want it to watch movies in 4K. Therefore, we will multiply by 1.2.

65 inches x 1.2 = 78 inches. Converted into centimeters, it is 198. That is, two meters.

Below we leave you with a table with the most popular sizes and what is the ideal distance. With three columns, depending on the chosen ratio. We remember that this is the ideal viewing distance. If we place the TV closer we will probably see too many pixels. And if we place it further away, we will not be appreciating all the details.

Ratio 1.2 (whose 4K – 40º)

ratio 1,6 (4k – 30º)

ratio 2,5 (1080p – 20º)

40″

1,2 metros

1,6 metros

2,5 metros

43″

1,3 metros

1,7 metros

2,7 metros

50″

1,5 metros

2 metros

3,1 metros

55″

1,7 metros

2,3 metros

3,5 metros

65″

2,0 metros

2,6 metros

4,1 metros

75″

2,3 metros

3 metros

4,7 metros

85″

2,6 metros

3,4 metros

5,4 metros

98″

3 metros

4 metros

6,2 metros

What the manufacturers say

Different manufacturers have their own recommendations, but most of them coincide with the ratios discussed above. In recent years we are seeing that The trend is towards increasingly larger televisions.

This means that some brands already talk about the ideal ratio being “between 1 and 1.5”. This is the case of manufacturers such as TCL, Sony or Panasonic. Other brands such as Samsung are based on the THX recommendation and advocate the ratio of 1.2, which is increasingly widespread as the ideal standard for choosing a 4K television to watch movies at home.

Imagen: Rtings

The Rtings graph above summarizes the conclusions about the ideal distance from the TV, depending on size and resolution. For today, where Ultra HD 4K resolution is the most common, we recommend looking at the light blue stripe.

If for example we have 3 meters to the television. We could opt for a 1080p television between 55 and 70″, but if we go to 75″ it will have to be 4K. Once again, the idea is repeated that 4K resolution allows us to buy larger televisions.

So what size TV should I buy?

Following the results of the ideal distances, it is time to see what maximum size of television is recommended according to the distance we have at home. We already anticipated that, depending on the industry, it is advisable to have really large TVs. Another issue is whether we can afford it financially. or that the furniture in our living room fits with a television like this.

If we have a short distance, for example less than 1.5 meters. It is not recommended to buy a TV larger than 55 inches. And that takes into account the immersive cinema ratio.

Instead, If we have between 2 and 3 meters, the standard recommendation is a maximum of 75″. However, if we want it for 4K cinema we could opt for even larger models. Obviously the choice is in your hands.

WHO 4K UHD

4kUHD

Up to 1.5 meters

Up to 55″

Up to 40″

From 1.5 to 2 meters

Up to 65″-75″

Up to 50″-55″

from 2 to 3 meters

Up to 85″-98″

Up to 65-75″

From 3 to 4 meters

More than a 98″

Up to 85″-98″

More than 4 meters

More than a 130″

More than a 98″

