Are you already thinking about your sofa and popcorn plan for the weekend – are we still going to leave the blanket aside with such temperatures? Then you have to take a look at the list of releases that we have put together for you today. In it you will find the best titles that have landed on this week Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video y Disney+. His grave.

What to watch on Netflix

Within the red N catalog we have two quite interesting proposals to make to you. The first premiered just 2 days ago and it is likely that you have already seen the occasional fragment on social networks due to the conversation that some confessions are generating. We are talking, of course, about Beckham, a documentary about the famous footballer in which you can review with him and his closest people what his life has been like since he was born until now, his passion for football, how he started at Manchester United, how he met his (also famous) woman… Anyway, a good television ride that has hooked fans and non-fans of the English star.

You can now also watch the third season of Lupin, one of the most successful series on Netflix. The Part 3 will show us how Assane Diop continues to hide, trying to get used to living away from his wife and son. But he knows that they are suffering because of it and he can’t stand it, so he decides to return to Paris to make them a proposal: flee France and start a new life somewhere else.

Tomorrow, Saturday the 7th, you also have a superhero movie at your disposal. And it is released Spiderman: No Way Home, the latest installment of Spider-Man with Tom Holland as the protagonist. A fun film in which there is no shortage of references to previous sagas, with the presence of numerous Spider-Man villains and even other actors who also gave life to Peter Parker.

What to watch on HBO Max

Among the premieres of the week on HBO Max, we are left with the second season of Our flag means death. You will be able to enjoy new adventures on the high seas with this very particular pirate series, available since yesterday on the platform.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

What do you think if we warm up our bodies for Halloween? If you’re nodding your head, your ideal release of the week may be on Prime Video with the arrival of bloody sixteen. In this comedic film, after ignoring the requests and warnings of his overprotective mother, Jamie Hughes ends up coming face to face with the masked maniac known as the Sweet Sixteen Killer and accidentally traveling back in time to 1987, just before the triple shooting occurred. murder that has his mother traumatized.

In case you prefer another type of cinema, you might want to give Urban: life is ours. It is a Spanish film in which Lola and Yanet will embark on a trip that will change their lives to Malaga. There they will meet Patrick, ending up immersed in a love triangle, betrayals and endless nights of music.

What to see on Disney+

It won’t catch you by surprise that we recommend the second season of Loki on Disney+. And this installment is now available on the platform to the delight of all UCM lovers, with this great antihero as the protagonist. The first episode picks up right where the events of season 1 ended, with Loki trying, along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and new characters, to search for Sylvie and stop He Who Remains.