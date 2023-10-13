Whether you have made the bridge or not, you are surely looking forward to knowing what premieres you will be able to enjoy this weekend on your favorite streaming platform. And we will not be the ones to extend that mystery any further. Below we leave you with a selection of the best series, movies and documentaries that have come to light. Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video y Disney+.

Take note.

What to watch on Netflix

Since yesterday we have available on the platform The Fall of the House of Usher. The creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass delights us with a new scary series perfect to whet your appetite for Halloween. The story is based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe and presents us with a family dynasty, started by two brothers, in which all the members will begin to die at the hands of a mysterious woman.

What to watch on HBO Max

Within the HBO Max catalog we have the arrival of the second part of season 4 of Doom Patrol. The DC superhero series lands on the platform again with this continuation that will close the show.

By the way! We don’t usually get ahead of ourselves, but being Monday and the content that it is, I think it’s worth it: season 7 of Rick y Morty It will arrive on this day the 16th to the delight of all fans.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

For two days now, the new Spanish film has been available in the Amazon catalog Awareness. In it we will meet Ian, a teenager who lives with his father practically marginalized from everything. They manage to survive based on small scams carried out by Ian himself, thanks to his ability to project different types of illusions into the minds of others. Everything will go more or less well until he loses control over his powers in public and two opposing sides begin to pursue him.

Today it also lands on tape The Burial, in which Jeremiah O’Keefen, a funeral home owner, turns to charismatic attorney Willie E. Gary to save his family business. As we can read in the Amazon synopsis, “tempers flare and laughter explodes as the unlikely couple come together to denounce corporate corruption and racial injustice.”

What to see on Disney+

We get back into Halloween mode to enjoy two terrifying terrains. On the one hand we have The Boogeyman, a horror thriller in which two sisters – along with their therapist father – are recovering from the death of their mother. When a desperate patient comes to her house, he leaves behind a terrifying entity that feeds on the suffering of its victims. And yes, it is based on the work of Stephen King.

For another, Nightmares is inspired by the books by RL Stine and will tell the story of a group of five high school students who embark on a dark journey investigating the tragic death of a teenager named Harold Biddle, which took place 30 years ago, thereby discovering dark secrets. from his parents’ past.