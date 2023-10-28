Astronauts are very dedicated people who go through exhaustive physical and psychological tests before traveling to the International Space Station (ISS), but the months are long up there. Let’s imagine that the friendship between two astronauts strengthens in space. Or that an astronaut decides to skip quarantine in the nights before her flight.

Let’s fast forward nine months and imagine a scenario that has never happened: the birth of a human being on the ISS. It is an idea that raises many unknowns. Ethical and biological, but also legal. What nationality would the baby have? Would she be a space citizen?

What international space agreements say. The 1967 Outer Space Treaty states that any object launched into space remains under the jurisdiction of the country that placed it in orbit. In the case of the ISS, this could be interpreted to mean that any birth on a specific section of the station would be considered under the jurisdiction of the country that controls that section. There is a small problem.

The ISS is a multinational collaboration that involves, for now, five space agencies: NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. However, the station is divided into two sections: the Russian segment, operated by Russia, and the American segment, operated by NASA in collaboration with the rest of the agencies. Does this mean that the baby would be Russian or American, depending on the section where he was born? And if she were born in the American module, wouldn’t she also be Japanese, European and Canadian? And then, which country in Europe would she be from?

Jus soli vs. the right of blood. Nationality is usually determined in two ways: jus soli, the right of soil, and jus sanguinis, the right of blood. In the first case, nationality is acquired through the place of birth, while in the second, it is inherited from the parents. Since the ISS does not belong to any particular country, jus soli would be unlikely to apply. The most likely option would be for jus sanguinis to be used, granting the child the nationality of one or both parents, depending on the laws of their countries.

This is contemplated, for example, by Spanish legislation. Like many other European countries, Spain applies the principle of jus sanguinis, the right of blood, as its main criterion. People born to a Spanish father or mother are Spanish, regardless of their place of birth. A child born to at least one parent with Spanish nationality on the ISS would be entitled to Spanish nationality (but it is not a suggestion for astronauts Pablo Álvarez and Sara García, who are fantastic and very formal).





Canadian astronaut Chris Haldfield in his bedroom on the ISS

The case of airplanes and cruise ships. Births in international waters or on planes flying over these waters present a slightly similar scenario. In the case of cruise ships, birth registration is generally governed by the ship’s flag; That is, the nationality of the ship determines the jurisdiction under which the birth will be registered (and most countries use the principle of jus sanguinis).

Airplane births are handled similarly. Generally, the laws of the aircraft’s nationality (determined by the country where it is registered) apply. Jus sanguinis is once again the dominant principle, and the child will normally acquire the nationality of his parents. Some countries, such as the United States, also allow obtaining nationality depending on where the plane lands, if certain conditions are met.

Has anyone had sex in space? Officially, no. There were rumors in the 1990s surrounding Russian cosmonauts Valery Polyakov and Yelena Kondakova on the MIR space station, but Roscosmos has always denied them. On the American side, Americans Jan Davis and Mark Lee were secretly married nine months before traveling to space together, but they worked incompatible twelve-hour shifts. The only recognized sexual encounter in space took place in 1994 by four Japanese fish.

Sex is not explicitly prohibited by NASA, but it is almost unworkable. There is no privacy on the ISS (except for the bathrooms and bedrooms where two people can hardly fit). Microgravity and Newton’s laws complicate things even more: even a kiss can propel each astronaut in the opposite direction. Another key setback is that microgravity can make erection very difficult. Not to mention that most astronauts take contraceptives to stop menstruating.

Things could change with space tourism. The rise of space tourism is already having some implications. There is a company that offers weddings in space. It’s naive to think that anyone is going to try to have sex on a spaceship. But a birth is a totally different situation. It is not known how microgravity will affect a pregnancy, much less a birth, but developmental anomalies are a possibility.

In conclusion, the possibility of a human birth on the ISS remains largely theoretical due to how controlled the astronauts are, but space tourism plans new challenges that will surely require more regulations to minimize the risks. As commercial space missions and space colonization become more viable, it will also take more research to know what could go wrong when it certainly does.

