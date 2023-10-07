Like every Friday, Computer Hoy comes to give you some joy at the weekend and we bring you three new films that you are sure to love.

Summer is coming to an end to the chagrin of many and although the weather seems to be giving a truce before the cold begins, It’s always a good time to stay home, grab a blanket—if the heat allows it—and some popcorn to enjoy a movie..

However, the same problem as always arises with the arrival of a new weekend, and now what can you see? And many have so many platforms that, although it may seem absurd, it can be overwhelming and You almost always end up falling into movies that don’t quite fit you or that you’ve even already seen..

But hey, don’t panic, because that’s what we’re here for. We always want you to be happy and for that we are going to bring you some new movies (and in another article you will be able to see the series) that arrive this weekend on platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video. In this case we will focus on three of them.

For one thing, Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to Netflix, so cancel all your plans. On the other hand, the month of terror begins and some blood and humor comes to Disney+ Enchanted Mansion and Prime Video from Bloody Sixteen.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Netflix

Start point is based on the public revelation of Spider-Man’s identity, that is, that of Peter Parker. This becomes a real nightmare for him, since on a popular television show he is unfairly accused of having been responsible for Mysterio’s death.

As a result, he, his girlfriend MJ, played by Zendaya, and his loyal friend Wong, are banned from the university.

Faced with this injustice, Peter only sees one solution: turn to Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, to perform a spell capable of erasing people’s memories that he is Spider-Man. However, he has an important condition: that said spell does not affect his girlfriend or his adoptive mother, May Parker.

This is where complications, or rather, real dilemmas, begin to arise. It premieres October 7 on Netflix.

Haunted Mansion (2023), Disney+

This horror comedy is inspired by one of the most iconic attractions in the Disney parks. The story revolves around the Haunted Mansion and introduces us to Gabbie, who becomes the new owner of this peculiar house.

Together with his son, he recruits a varied group of paranormal experts. At the head of this team is Ben, accompanied by the priest Kent, played by Owen Wilson, the medium Harriet, and a veteran historian played by Danny DeVito.

The objective of this group is to get rid of the multiple spirits and supernatural beings that infest the mansion and have no intention of leaving it. However, they face a major problem: Death lurks, and if they fail to end the curse, they risk being trapped in that place for all eternity.. It premiered on October 4 on Disney+.

Bloody Sixteen (2023), Amazon Prime Video

35 years after the shocking murder of three teenagers, The feared Sweet Sixteen Killer returns on Halloween night with the intention of making his fourth victim.

The protagonist is Jamie Hughes, a seventeen-year-old girl who, despite the warnings of her overprotective mother, bravely confronts the masked murderer, triggering a journey through time that accidentally transports her to the year 1987, when the first murders occurred.

Trapped in an unknown time, Jamie He teams up with the teenage version of his mother, with the goal of putting an end to the murderer once and for all. before becoming irrevocably trapped in the past. It premieres October 6 on Prime Video.