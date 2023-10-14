Like every Friday, we want to bring some joy to the weekend and we bring you three new films that you are sure to love.

One more Friday we come prepared from Computer Hoy to give you some keys to movie premieres so that this weekend, which looks like it’s going to be quite rainy, doesn’t catch you by surprise.

Surely you have several platforms behind you and We all know how difficult it is to find a series or movie that fits your tastes.. We don’t promise that these three recommendations will suit you, but at least we want to make your movie choice a little easier for you.

That is why, in this case, we bring three recent releases on platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max and, as you can see, There is something for everyone.

On the one hand, we leave you with two horror movies that land on Netflix and Disney+ and that start this Halloween month. On the other hand, you will find a somewhat spicy Spanish comedy whose origins are located in a highly successful Mexican series: The Game of Keys.

The Invisible Man (2020), Netflix

Cecilia, masterfully played by Elisabeth Moss, finds herself trapped in a toxic relationship with Adrian Griffin, a rich and brilliant scientist who, unfortunately, is also a sociopathic manipulator. The plot takes a turn when Adrian takes his own life, leaving Cecilia a substantial portion of his vast fortune as her inheritance. However, there is one crucial condition: Cecilia must not be declared mentally incapacitated..

As a series of strange coincidences turn a fool into something deadly and threaten both her life and the lives of her loved ones, Cecilia’s sanity begins to shake.

She begins to suspect that Adrian’s death was a hoax and embarks on a fight to prove that is being harassed by an enemy invisible to everyone’s eyes. It premiered on October 10 on Netflix.

The Boogeyman (2023), Disney+

Sadie, a young girl of only 16, and her younger sister, Sawyer, 10, face the heartbreaking process of recovery after the recent tragic loss of their mother. While her father does everything possible to care for and support his daughters, struggle to establish an emotional and psychological connection with them.

Will is a successful therapist who works from home, yet his inability to openly address the painful topic of maternal loss is bringing the already fractured family to a breaking point.

The plot takes an unexpected turn with the appearance of a mysterious new patient, Lester Billings, who desperately seeks to vent his pain over the loss of his children and, In doing so, he releases an evil presence that hides in the shadows and feeds on the suffering of his victims.. As a result of this supernatural presence in their home, Sadie and Sawyer will find themselves immersed in a series of terrifying events. It premiered on October 11 on Disney+.

The Game of Keys (2022), HBO Max

The reunion of two former schoolmates, Eva Ugarte and Fernando Guallar, triggered a dinner between old friends that eventually led them to participate in an intriguing partner-swapping game known as The Game of Keys.

Although the keys are selected at random, this peculiar pact has clear rules: do not fall in love and do not have sexual relations outside the context of the game. What at first seemed like a fun idea would soon become a challenge that would test the entire group’s relationships.

As the plot progresses, the true aspirations of the eight participants will be revealed, both those that will bring positive consequences and those that will lead to complications. It premiered on October 11 on HBO Max.