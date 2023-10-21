Like every Friday, we want to bring some joy to the weekend and we bring you three new movies that you are sure to love.

The cold finally marks the entrance of autumn and, of course, this weekend is framed within that idea of ​​movie and blanket with more strength than ever. The rain, the wind and a general drop in temperatures invite this, but, as always, finding new movies on the platforms is sometimes not an easy task.

Many have so many platforms that, although it may seem absurd, it can be overwhelming and most of the time you end up falling into the same old movies, since you are unaware of what’s new.

That is why, like every Friday, Computer Hey seeks to bring you some premieres of the week to speed up your choice somewhat, Although for tastes the colors. In this case, the article focuses on three platforms: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Movistar Plus+.

On the one hand, we leave you with a film that dives headfirst into the complex world of cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, the second installment of A Quiet Place arrives on Movistar Plus+ and we end with the story of one of the most wanted criminals in Chile.

Criptoboy (2023), Netflix

In the Oost neighborhood of Amsterdam, a young delivery driver named Amir has dreams of a promising future. However, his area and business suffer some problems, but life throws an unexpected turn for them when Amir meets a charismatic entrepreneur from the world of cryptocurrencies.

This meeting triggers a series of episodes that could solve their problems. Amir, determined to demonstrate his abilities to his father, dedicates himself completely to his new and prosperous cryptocurrency company, as the problems grow and his father watches his son become more and more distant from him. It premiered on October 19 on Netflix.

A quiet place 2 (2020), Movistar Plus+

Paramount Pictures

The Abbott family has managed to escape the horrible episodes that took place in their home and are now forced to leave the area. In her search for a new safe haven, Evelyn will strive to guide her children in search of new resources that will allow them to survive.

However, They will soon discover that monsters, who hunt through sound, are just one of the many dangers they will encounter on their way.. It premieres on October 22 on Movistar Plus+.

Sayen: The Dry Route (2023), Amazon Prime Video

Sayen, currently considered one of the most wanted criminals in Chile, arrives in the Atacama Desert chasing a clue in her tireless fight against Actaeonthe multinational corporation that is behind the devastating loss of his family and the destruction of ecosystems in various regions of Chile.

It is in this complex landscape that he will forge new alliances that will join his crusade to defeat Actaeon and its leader, the influential Máximo Torres. It premieres today, October 20, on Prime Video.