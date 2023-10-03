The benefits of being on one or another operator are very different. In one we have better coverage, in another better price and in another more services. Some of these advantages are widely known, but there are others that are not known by the majority of users. In this case, If we are customers of Movistar, O2 or Digi We are going to have an advantage over the rest of the users. Does this advantage compensate us over what the competition does not offer?

Promotions, temporary discounts and special offers have an expiration date and, sooner or later, we will end up paying full price unless we start playing cat and mouse with portability feints. In reality, what lasts is the service and valuable products offered by our operator, which will allow us to save by having Netflix integrated, Amazon Prime to buy or, in the case at hand, cloud storage.

This is Movistar Cloud and the shortened version of O2

The first service we are going to talk about is Telefónica which is offered for both Movistar and O2 customers. However, the conditions are not the same for both brands. Without going any further, at Movistar we have unlimited space in its cloud service. This advantage is offered to all miMovistar, Fusion and mobile contract rates customers. Simply follow the steps indicated by the operator and start enjoying this service that saves us from paying for iCloud, Google One or Dropbox.

For their part, those who are O2 customers will be able to enjoy 500GB in the cloud without paying a penny more. It is difficult to understand that the same service as Movistar is not offered when they do share a router, coverage and countless other things. To enjoy the O2 Cloud service you must be an O2 customer and have contracted a Fiber and Mobile rate.

Digi is not far behind with DIGI Storage

In the case of the Romanian operator Digi, only per fiber customer, you have 50 GB of free storage in DIGI storage. This service is designed to be able to store and share files in the cloud (photographs, videos, documents or music) safely and quickly. Digi explains to us that we can automatically create backup copies, share files and folders or connect with other storage platforms (Dropbox, OneDrive or Google Drive) to have direct access to all your information without leaving the application.

The base 50 gig option is free, but we have the option to expand. For example, for 2 euros per month we have access to 300GB in the cloud while for 4 euros a month we will have a whopping 1TB as a virtual hard drive. As with the Movistar service, we have it available both through the browser and using the mobile application.

At the moment, no other operator offers this advantage which, in these times, can be a differential when choosing one or another offer. For many users it is vital to have ample and cheap cloud storage (ideally free), so Movistar, O2 and Digi can be good options.