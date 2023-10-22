Online shopping is triumphing and reaching exorbitant proportions. According to the annual Marketplaces 2023 study by the consulting firm Tandem Up, 78% of Spanish consumers have chosen to make purchases on e-commerce giants such as Amazon, AliExpress and other websites.

However, what really stands out is the loyalty and frequency of purchases at these huge companies, particularly the two mentioned above, which significantly outperform other retailers.

On average, Buyers spend around 82 euros on each purchase, and if they make 12 purchases a year, we are talking about thousands of euros invested on these platforms.

These two companies have become the world leaders in online commerce not only because of the wide range of products they offer, but also because of their ability to attract and retain thousands of buyers around the world and One of the most effective and widely used tactics in the arsenal of these and other online businesses is what is known as upselling.

What is ‘upselling’?

Upselling is a very clever and persuasive sales strategy that involves offering customers an improved or more expensive version of a product or service they are considering purchasing.

At its core, it’s about showing customers that they can get more value or benefits by opting for a higher-priced option instead of their original choice. This technique has become an integral part of many online businesses’ sales strategies, and its power lies in the ability to increase not only revenue but also customer satisfaction.

Imagine that you are on Amazon and you are looking to buy a mobile phone. After exploring the available options, you select a model that fits your budget and needs, for example a mid-range smartphone.

At that moment, while you are on the checkout page, the website presents you with an upselling offer. It suggests that you consider purchasing a higher version of the same phone, which has a higher resolution camera and more storage capacity.

In addition, it offers you an accessory package, which includes a protective case and high-quality headphones, at a discounted price if you purchase them together with it.

The success of upselling goes beyond offering added value

The success of upselling It does not lie solely in offering additional products or services, but in doing so in a strategic and attractive way for the client.:

Relevance: It is essential that upselling offers are aligned with the customer’s needs and wants. They should be relevant and complementary to the main product or service the customer is considering. Perceived value: this must perceive real value in the offer. You should feel that the improvement or addition justifies the additional expense. Persuasive presentation: The way the upselling offer is presented is essential. Using persuasive language and highlighting additional benefits can increase the likelihood that the customer will accept the offer. Ease of Accepting or Rejecting: Customers should be free to accept or reject the upselling offer without feeling pressure. Transparency and choice are key. Post-sales tracking: the process does not end after the purchase. It is important to continue providing support and customer service to ensure customer satisfaction and foster loyalty.

The difference between ‘upselling’ and ‘cross-selling’

In electronic commerce, Both techniques are used to optimize revenue, increasing the amount a customer spends with your company..

Upselling aims to convince the customer to buy a more expensive version of the product, while cross-selling focuses on making personalized recommendations of related complementary products.

For example, in upselling the customer has added a pair of sneakers from last year’s collection to their shopping cart. Exposing them to images of similar, but more expensive sneakers from the latest collection could generate additional sales.

In cross-selling, on the other hand, They are shown recommendations for related products on the checkout page, such as socks, insoles, or laces to encourage them to purchase additional items that increase the value of the purchase.