While in Cairo, Egypt, French President Emmanuel Macron said on October 25 that France had sent a navy ship off the Gaza Strip to “support Palestinian hospitals” that are struggling to remain operational due to of the lack of fuel, water and medical supplies. The ship in question is not exactly a “hospital ship”: it is the Tonnerre, one of the most important and largest assault ships of the French navy.

The decision came after Macron’s visit this week to Israel, the West Bank and Jordan and can be read as a response from the French president to those who had accused him in recent weeks of pursuing a policy that is too pro-Israel.

However, the use of such an important ship was seen by many, including Le Monde, the main French newspaper, as a direct intervention by France in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, with consequences that are still unclear: the ship is equipped with sophisticated communications and interception equipment that could provide French intelligence with valuable information. If the situation in the area were to deteriorate further, it could also be used to evacuate the many French citizens living in the region, especially from Lebanon.

The Tonnerre, which in Italian means “thunder”, is a Mistral class amphibious helicopter carrier, i.e. a ship capable of transporting and disembarking military units with their equipment on enemy soil, even in points where it is difficult to dock (a famous operation military of this type was the Normandy landing). A recent article by the news site Politico describes it as a “floating village”: it is 32 meters wide and 199 meters long (almost as long as two football fields) and is capable of transporting over 21 thousand tons. On board there is room for 16 helicopters, 60 armored vehicles, 13 tanks, small boats for docking and evacuations, various types of weapons such as machine guns and small missiles, and up to 900 soldiers.

The ship also houses a medical facility with two operating rooms and 69 beds, the equivalent of a hospital for a city of 25,000 inhabitants, which serves to carry out surgical operations as close as possible to a combat zone. Given the current humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the French contribution will be little more than symbolic (the al Shifa hospital in Gaza city, which is the largest hospital in the Strip, has 1,500 beds), but its arrival will serve in any case to ease the pressure on Palestinian medical personnel. In his announcement on Wednesday, Macron added that France is sending a plane with medical equipment and medical supplies to Egypt, to transfer them to the Gaza Strip.

In addition to the approximately 200 people who normally make up the crew, the Tonnerre left Toulon with an army combat unit on board with all its equipment, which includes armored vehicles and logistics trucks.

Mistral class assault ships, like the Tonnerre, were built in the early 2000s and have been used in several French and NATO operations, such as France’s military operation in Mali in 2013, but also in the evacuation of French and European citizens from the Middle East during the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The Tonnerre was used in Lebanon in 2020 after a large explosion destroyed the port of Beirut and France supplied the country with food supplies and construction materials.

The ship is expected to reach the waters of the island of Cyprus, which lies northwest of the coasts of Israel and Palestine, in three or four days. There she will join two other smaller French ships already in the area: the Surcouf, a Lafayette-class frigate carrying around 150 French navy personnel and a helicopter, and the Alsace, a multi-mission frigate with a 130 people on board. Surcouf was already in the area as part of France’s permanent intelligence and surveillance mission in the international operation against the Islamic State (ISIS). The Alsace instead joined her a few days ago: she is one of the most modern ships of the French navy and is specialized in anti-aircraft defense as she is equipped with short and medium range missiles that can protect against air attacks and some types of missiles and drones.

