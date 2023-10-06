The small cylinder that comes on your laptop’s charging cable is not a simple decorative piece, but rather it has a very important function to protect your device from possible damage and electromagnetic interference.

If you like technology, you are surely familiar with the charging cables for your electronic devices, such as chargers, adapters and other accessories that come with your laptop or mobile phone.

However, if you look closely, On some charging cables there is a small cylinder at one end. This may seem strange at first glance, but it is not there for simple decoration, but rather it has an important function that you did not know about.

This component is known as core ferrite or ferrite filter. Although its appearance may seem insignificant, its role is crucial in suppressing high-frequency noise in electronic circuits.

Ferrite core, the strange little cylinder in charging cables

The cylinder acts as a filter ensuring that electrical energy flows efficiently and without interference. That is, eliminate unwanted signals that could affect the performance of your devices, especially decoders or laptops.

The ferrite core is a semimagnetic substance with ferromagnetic properties whose main function, as already mentioned, is to suppress electromagnetic interference (EMI), as well as radio frequency interference (RFI) in charging cables and devices in general.

This strange cylinder fulfills a fundamental function, since the interference mentioned above can cause problems in your devices, such as unwanted noises, flickering on screens, or even interference in communication signals.

Now, its operation is simpler than you think. Converts EMI and RIF interference into heat, preventing these signals from literally interfering with other nearby electronics. That is, it helps ensure that electricity flows without obstacles.

Why don’t all charging cables use the ferrite barrel?

It should be noted that Not all charging cables have a filter or ferrite core. And this is because its need largely depends on the quality of the cable and how the device it is connected to is designed.

Some manufacturers may choose not to include it if they consider that its absence will not significantly affect the performance of the cable or the device itself.

In Apple products and newer laptops, these cylinders are no longer present, since They could be included within the charger itself. Or because they use state-of-the-art switch-mode power supplies that generate very little high-frequency noise and do not need to be included.