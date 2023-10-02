It will surprise you. Or not.

For a number of years it has been possible to receive a subsidy on a new and used electric car. Provided the vehicle also meets the conditions set. This concerns the Subsidy for Electric Passenger Cars for Private Individuals (SEPP).

In its first years, SEPP was a success. The pot of millions of euros was empty in no time. That is different in 2023. The additional tax is less attractive compared to a number of years ago. As a result, EVs are less popular and there is a good chance that the pot will not even run out. How the tide can turn!

EV subsidy for new electric car 2023

At the time of writing there is still 34.19 million euros in the pot for 2023. Bizarre when you consider that 67 million euros were made available on January 1, 2023. We are more than half way through 2023 and creeping towards the autumn, but tens of millions of euros in subsidies are still available.

At this rate, there are still millions left. The SEPP is therefore not interesting for Dutch private individuals. Let’s face it. How many consumers buy a new electric car for a maximum of 45,000 euros? The subsidy amount of 2,950 euros does not convince people.

EV subsidy for used electric car 2023

You can also get a subsidy on a used electric car. With 2,000 euros less subsidy per car, but with a budget of 32.4 million euros, less has also been made available by the government.

This game is a lot harder. And there is a chance that it will run out before the end of this year. There is still at the time of writing 7 million euros available for 2023.

The Netherlands is already a used car country par excellence: buying new is too expensive and so we rely en masse on used cars. An electric used car costing, for example, €25,000 would then cost €23,000. Maybe you can negotiate a little extra price from the selling party and walk away with a nice offer.

2024

The subsidy is unlikely to become more attractive next year. You get even less subsidy on a new electric car. The amount increases from 2,950 euros to 2,550 euros. The subsidy amount of 2,000 euros for a used EV will remain the same in 2024.

