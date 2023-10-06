loading…

A total of 52 people died as a result of an Iskander missile attack on a cafe in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo/Ukrainian Police Press Agency

KYIV – Ukrainian officials say a number of Iskander ballistic missiles Russia has attacked the northeastern region of Kharkiv in the last 24 hours.

According to them on Friday (6/10/2023), a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother were killed in the city of Kharkiv after an attack on Thursday afternoon in the same area killed at least 52 civilians at a cafe in the village of Hroza.

The attack was one of the deadliest in the war in recent months.

Kyiv officials, quoted by The Independent, said initial information showed Russian forces used two Iskander missiles in Friday’s attack, the same as the previous day’s attack. A number of people, including small children, were injured in both attacks.

What is Russia’s Iskander Missile?

Iskander short-range ballistic missiles have become common in Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, especially since they can travel about 300 miles.

The missile is carried by a mobile system on roads, essentially the back of a truck, rather than being launched from a fixed location.

Once fired, the system will be packed up and moved to avoid retaliatory fire.

Unlike most mobile systems, the Iskander can fire two of its missiles from a single vehicle, significantly increasing its firepower.

According to Ukrainian officials, these missiles have been used several times by Russian forces to carry out “double tap” attacks in which a first missile destroys a target before a second missile is fired into the area while rescue efforts are underway.