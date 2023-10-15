Minecraft remains one of the most popular video games on the market and, certainly, has a very loyal and passionate community; However, in recent days there have been moments of tension due to the traditional Mob Vote. For better or worse, there is already a winner.

For those who don’t know, Mob Vote 2023 was a special initiative that allowed players to vote for the creatures they would like to join the video game. In this edition, there were 3 opponents to choose from: the crab, the penguin and the armadillo.

Who was the winner of Mob Vote 2023?

After days of much discussion and debate on social networks and forums, the vote closed. What is the winning creature that will be part of the Minecraft world? None other than the armadillo, the land animal that will rest in the desert ecosystems of the video game and provide armor for domesticated wolves.

Mojang, a developer studio, revealed the identity of the winner in a publication. As expected, there was a heated discussion in the comments section. While some players are happy with the results of the event, others are sorry that their favorite creature lost the election.

Welcome to Minecraft, armadillo!

The reaction of the community was to be expected. While the event was taking place a few days ago, hundreds of players protested and called for a boycott to demand that the vote be canceled and that Mojang add the 3 mobs to the video game. Unfortunately, the developers did not listen to those requests.

Although the Mob Vote has reached its conclusion, the event servers will remain open for the next 24 hours. This will allow users to enjoy the mini-games, do parkour, and finish the treasure hunt.

Minecraft has already sold 300 million copies

In addition to revealing the results of Mob Vote 2023, Mojang took advantage of Minecraft Live 2023 to share more interesting news about the open-world video game and its spin-offs.

In a statement, the studio confirmed that Minecraft has already surpassed 300 million copies sold worldwide, a milestone that was achieved on the franchise’s 15th anniversary.

Minecraft is a multi-million dollar success

But tell us, what do you think of the winner? Let us read you in the comments.

You can find more information about Minecraft if you click on this link.

