In an increasingly hectic world, it’s important to find ways to stay calm and connected to yourself. Stress, anxiety, as well as depression are increasingly common problems, and can have a significant impact on mental and physical health.

In this sense, neurofitness techniques are an effective way to take care of your brain health and improve your well-being. These techniques are simple and easy to perform, and can be carried out anytime, anywhere..

Connecting with yourself is key to maintaining peace of mind. When you apply this, you will be able to listen to your own needs, learn to manage stress and anxiety more effectively. This is what it indicates Catalina Hoffmanntherapist specialized in cognitive stimulation and brain training.

The technique of neuronal silence

Vertical thinking, according to Hoffmann, is the ability to see the meaning of life from your own feelings, without external distractions affecting your way of thinking, your mood or attitude. To achieve this connection, It is essential to apply the technique of neuronal silence in your daily life.

The expert states that neuronal silence is a state in which the brain is at rest and neuronal activity is minimal, so in this condition it is more receptive to learning, but above all creativity.

It should be noted that this technique can be practiced in several ways. One way is to meditate, as it is a practice that helps you focus and let go of thoughts and worries. Another way is to listen to relaxing music. It can help calm you and relax.

By regularly practicing neuronal silence you will adopt many benefits for mental and physical health.. How, for example, you reduce stress and anxiety, improve concentration, increase creativity, and your mood, as well as the quality of sleep, improves significantly.

If you want to start practicing this Catherine Hoffmann technique, you should choose a quiet place where you can sit comfortably:

Close your eyes and focus on your breathing. Don’t worry if your mind wanders, just breathe again and listen to your heartbeat. Start with a few minutes and increase the time as you practice.

Hoffmann stresses the importance of not denying yourself before you begin. Don’t limit yourself and allow your dreams to flow.

By refusing, you send your brain the wrong message, making it question the purpose of your actions. Dedicate a few minutes a day to neuronal silence and discover how this practice can improve your mental health.