Pelargir is one of the great mysteries in the future of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. But will it be worth seeing?

Today it’s time to talk about the mystery of Pelargir in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. In the annals of Middle-earth, this city emerges as an entity of significant significance. Located in the coastal region of Gondor, it stands as a beacon of strategic and political importance in the imagination created by JRR Tolkien. Its presence is tangible, not only because of its geographical position on the banks of the great Anduin river, but also because of the density of events that converged within it.

What should you know about this city in Middle Earth?

Pelargir, like the rest of Gondor, was forged at the dawn of the Second Age of Middle-earth. This is during the glory days of Númenor. A civilization that we already met in the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It was founded by Númenórean colonizers who, imbued with the culture and knowledge of their mother island, established a maritime city of singular importance. Its foundations sit on a confluence of river and sea routes. This facilitated trade and communications between the human and elven kingdoms that spanned the continent.

Of majestic architecture, Pelargir stands as a testimony to the constructive art of the Númenóreans. Its walls, raised in a halberd of white stone, shine like the moon on clear nights. Its watchful towers stand in a symphony of heights, like sentinels attentive to the whims of the tides. The port, the beating heart of the city in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is a feast for the eyes, a dance of masts and sails fluttering in the wind.

The city of men within the story of JRR Tolkien

Historically, Pelargir plays a prominent role in the narrative of Gondor. And therefore it will be key in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It is from its walls that the great exodus of the faithful Númenóreans led by Isildur and Anárion begins. This happens after the fall of Númenor at the hands of the wrath of the gods. It is here that the two lines of Elendil’s heirs establish the dual rule of Gondor, culminating in the coronation of Isildur as High King and Anárion as King of the South. This dynastic duality, which would later be unified in the figure of Aragorn, defines the political identity of Gondor until the Third Age.

But is everything so majestic in the city of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Of course not. Obviously, Not everything is splendor and glory in the story of Pelargir. The city witnesses the growing threat from the East, with the expansion of Mordor and the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron. The evil influence, like an insidious shadow, hangs over its streets. Internal divisions, power struggles and betrayal undermine strength. At critical moments, the city’s loyalty is tested. And its strategic importance makes it a target for the Dark Lord’s Machiavellian plans.