He Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) marks that the retirement age is 65 years, for both men and women. However, there are possibilities of advancing the withdrawal if the necessary years of contributions are met.

Retirement pension at advanced age

In this option it is necessary to have 10 years of service so that the amount granted by the pension is equal to the average basic salary.

Likewise, it is also necessary to meet two conditions. The first thing is that the worker be deprived of employment from the age of 60 and that there is a minimum of 800 weeks quoted In the case of ISSSTE contributors, however, the weeks increase by 25 each year.

Pension for the Tenth Transitory Regime

In this case, retirement is allowed to those 60 years by having a minimum of 15 years of contributions. For this option it is necessary to be registered at AFORE and have an updated worker identification file.

Pension for years contributed

Here the minimum age is 55 years for men and 53 for women. In this case, the pension percentage is calculated based on 100% of the basic salary of the year prior to retirement.

In the same way as the previous case, you must be registered at AFOREhave an updated worker file and have at least 30 years of service for men y 28 years for women.

