Oxxothe large chain of convenience stores that has spread throughout Mexico not only offers you the service of food, drinks, telephone recharges or payment of services, you can also deposit money into the bank accounts of a family member.

Furthermore, when making cash deposits in the Oxxos you have a great advantage, because unlike banking entities, in this store You can go to perform this movement from Monday to Sunday from 06:00 in the morning to 10:00 at night. It doesn’t matter if it’s a holiday, they are generally open on those days.

If you are one of the people who frequently makes deposits at Oxxo facilities or are interested in making one and want to know the maximum amount you can deposit, we share that information below.

What is the maximum that can be deposited in Oxxo?

The first thing you should know is the list of banks and financial institutions that do accept the deposits you make from Oxxo:

The maximum deposits you can make at this convenience store are 5 thousand pesos, to do them you do not need to carry your card, only the money and the account number to which it will be sent. It should be noted that Oxxo charges $17 pesos commission per deposit.

However, We also inform you that the maximum amount you can make in Oxxo is 2 thousand pesos and cards from Bancomer, Citibanamex, Scotiabank, Bancoppel, Banco Azteca and Banco del Bienestar are accepted.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions