The use of debit or credit cards, as well as bank transfers, have become the most used tools by those people who have that possibility. One of the most common movements with the use of bank cards is the withdrawal of cash from ATMs.

However, these movements have a limit according to the banking institution to which you are affiliated, since Each bank sets the maximum amounts to be withdrawn from its ATMs.. If you did not know this information before and are interested in knowing how much is the most you can withdraw in cash, we will inform you of that information below.

What is the maximum I can withdraw from an ATM?

The information shared below was obtained from each banking entity as well as from the official website of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

BANCO

MAXIMUM AMOUNT PER DAY

Citibanamex $9,000 MXN BBVA $9,300 MXN HSBC $9,500 MXN Banco Azteca $10,000 MXN Banorte $11,000 MXN Santander $11,000 MXN

YC

Themes

Personal Economy Banks

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions