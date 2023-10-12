What is the Iron Dome, Israel’s air defense system, and how does it work

Iron Dome, also known as “Kipat Barzel” in Hebrew, is an advanced rocket defense system developed by Israel. Designed to protect the country from missile threats and air strikes, Iron Dome has become a crucial component of Israel’s defense strategy. Here’s what Iron Dome is and how it works in detail.

What is Iron Dome?

Iron Dome is an air defense system developed by the Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems with the collaboration of other Israeli companies. The system was designed to intercept and destroy incoming rockets, missiles and artillery shells, trying to minimize damage to people and infrastructure.

How does Iron Dome work?

Iron Dome works in three main phases:

Detection and Identification: When a rocket or missile is launched at Israel, the Iron Dome system uses a network of advanced radars to detect the launch and follow the trajectory of the incoming projectile.

Calculation of the Intersection Point: Once the system has identified the threat, it calculates its path and determines whether it will hit a populated area or critical infrastructure. If so, the Iron Dome system decides to intercept the rocket.

Interdiction: The Iron Dome defense system launches an interceptor missile called “Tamir” to destroy the incoming rocket. This process occurs within seconds, with interceptor missiles following the rocket’s trajectory.

Key Features of Iron Dome

Here are some of the key features that make Iron Dome such an effective defense system:

Mobility: Iron Dome units are mobile and can be rapidly deployed to different areas of the country, providing flexible coverage against evolving threats.

Precision: The system is known for its accuracy in intercepting and destroying incoming threats, while minimizing the risk of collateral damage.

Multiple Coverage: Iron Dome is capable of dealing with multiple simultaneous threats, allowing for complete defense against larger attacks.

Cost Effective: Although Tamir interceptor missiles are expensive to produce, the overall cost of the entire system is considered reasonable compared to the value of human life and infrastructure protection.

Successes and Controversies

Iron Dome has been used on numerous occasions to protect Israel from incoming threats, demonstrating notable success in preventing significant damage. However, the system is also subject to controversy, as some critics argue that it is not a complete solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and that it may not be 100% effective against all types of threats.

This was seen in the recent events of October 7th when Iron Dome intercepted numerous rockets coming from the Gaza Strip, but, at the same time, was put under pressure by the strategy adopted by Hamas to strike Israel.