One of the tools that we usually use both in the office and at the university are ballpoint pens, the colored ink pens that we use for each of our tasks to write or to highlight a series of data, and perhaps you had not wondered about a very particular aspect of its design.

And in the design of some pens, such as the legendary BIC pens, which have been with us for more than 70 years, we observe that in the cap there is a small opening that many thought had to do with the ink and its drying, but in reality it is a security issue and it is fully regulated.

And it will not have been the first time that you have put the cap of a BIC pen in your mouth, with the consequent risk that this entails, not in terms of the toxicity of the ink, but due to the possibility that You end up swallowing it with the lid itself.

As the BIC brand explains, this is the reason why its pens have this key security feature: “The reason some BIC pens have a hole in the cap is to prevent the cap from completely obstructing the airway if accidentally inhaled”.

This not only happens with BIC pens, but any other pen of these characteristics and size, and if it has a lid it should have an opening at the top to let air pass through in the event of any accident.

The Instagram account zackdfilms explains it very well, where it points out that companies like BIC need to make sure their pen caps have holes to protect customers.

A question of security in BIC pens but also of common sense

As you see, they show that If any customer swallowed the lid, there would be enough space for air flow to avoid suffocation, although perhaps the most logical advice in this case would be to say that we should never put these pen caps in our mouths.

Be that as it may, you have just discovered one of the great mysteries of pens and their caps, something that you should keep in mind from now on.