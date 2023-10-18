What is the European Parliament and how it works

The European Parliament (also known as the European Parliament or Eurochamber), whose members are elected every 5 years with the “famous” European elections (the next ones are scheduled for 6 to 9 June 2024), is a parliamentary institution that represents the peoples of the European Union. It is the only European institution to be directly elected by the citizens of the Union.

The European Parliament exercises the legislative function of the EU together with the Council of the European Union and in some cases established by the treaties has the power of legislative initiative, which generally lies with the European Commission.

Since 1979 he has been directly elected every five years by universal suffrage. For a long time, voter turnout was low in its elections, reaching 42.54 percent of all eligible voters in 2014. In 2019, however, for the first time after 20 years, there was a participation higher than 50 percent (equal to exactly 50.97 percent). The hope is obviously that in 2024 participation will continue to increase.

The European Parliament, after the entry into force of the Treaty of Lisbon, was made up of 704 deputies plus the President (previously there were 766 deputies). Following the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union on 31 January 2020, the number of seats was reduced to 705 including the President; the electorate of the European Parliament also constitutes the largest trans-national democratic electorate in the world (approximately 375 million eligible voters in 2009).

It is the “first institution” of the EU (mentioned first in the treaties, having ceremonial precedence over all other authorities at European level), and shares the legislative function with the Council (except in some areas where special legislative procedures apply ), also participates in the EU budget approval procedure, elects the President of the Commission and approves (or rejects) the nomination of the Commission as a whole, it can also force the resignation of the entire Commission through the adoption of a motion of censorship. In general it exercises political control over the Commission through the approval of motions and declarations; for example, it can urge the Commission to exercise legislative initiative in a specific matter.

The current President of the European Parliament is Roberta Metsola, elected on 18 January 2022. The official seat is in Strasbourg, where the plenary sessions are held, while the commission meetings take place in Brussels. The headquarters of the General Secretariat of the European Parliament is located in Luxembourg.

I members

Let’s come to the members of the European Parliament. The number of seats allocated to each State adhering to the European Union is established on the basis of its population, according to a criterion of “degressive proportionality”. This means that the more populous the country, the greater the number of its citizens who are represented by a single MEP. Consequently, a Maltese voter has approximately ten times more influence than a German voter: until 2014, Germany (80.9 million inhabitants) elected 96 MEPs, i.e. one for every 843,000 inhabitants, while Malta (0.4 million inhabitants) had 6 seats, i.e. one for every 70,000 inhabitants.

The new allocation system implemented as part of the innovations introduced by the Treaty of Lisbon has the aim of avoiding negotiation on seats when their proportions need to be revised to reflect demographic changes. The constituencies are formed according to the following rule: in five states of the European Union (Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy and Poland) their territory is divided into a certain number of constituencies while in the other twenty-two the entire national territory is forms only one. All the countries involved have the same system for the election of MEPs but each of them adopts its own procedure to establish the eligibility requirements, the voting methods and those for submitting nominations. Elections for the formation of the European Parliament must be held across the EU between a Thursday morning and the immediately following Sunday. In 2024 from 6 to 9 June.

MEPs are organized into various parliamentary groups, including that of non-members dedicated to those who do not recognize themselves in any of the established groups. For a parliamentary group to be recognized, at least 25 deputies elected in at least a quarter of the states are needed, who can belong to different political parties. They work divided into 20 commissions. Once recognised, groups receive financial grants from parliament and are guaranteed places on committees – an incentive for their formation.

The two largest groups are the European People’s Party (EPP) and the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D). No single group has ever had an absolute majority. Due to the broad alliances that national parties enter into, European parties appear very decentralized and therefore have more in common with parties typical of federal states, such as Germany or the United States, than unitary states as are the majority of states in the European Union.

How does it work

The European Parliament meets and decides in sessions open to the public. All its resolutions and debates are published in the Official Journal of the European Union. The MEPs meet in plenary session one week a month (session) in Strasbourg. Some additional two-day sessions take place in Brussels. Parliament has the power to meet without being summoned by another authority. Its meetings are partially regulated by the treaties, otherwise it is up to the Parliament itself to establish its own “rules of procedure” (regulations governing the parliament).

Two weeks a month are reserved for meetings of the parliamentary commissions held in Brussels. The remaining week is dedicated to meetings of the individual political groups. Most deputies are members of a political group: before the plenary vote on the reports prepared by the parliamentary commissions, the political groups examine their contents and often table amendments. The twenty parliamentary commissions prepare the work of the parliamentary sessions. The commissions prepare and approve reports on legislative proposals and own-initiative reports.