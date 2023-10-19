loading…

The Nakba and Naksa have a dark story for Palestinians. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Nakba and Naksa are two words that have a dark story for Palestinians. These two terms became stronger again when Israel continued to bombard Gaza, leading to genocide.

Both Nakba and Naksa are often associated with the suffering and struggle of the Palestinian people against Israeli occupation. It also shows the strength of the Palestinian nation in showing their existence as the center of attention of the world, both then and now.

The following are the differences between the nakba and naksa in historical context.

Nakba



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, before the British Mandate ended on May 14 1948, Zionist paramilitaries had begun military operations to destroy Palestinian towns and villages in order to expand the borders of the future Zionist state.

In April 1948, more than 100 Palestinian men, women and children were murdered in the village of Deir Yassin on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

This determined the course of subsequent operations, and from 1947 to 1949, more than 500 Palestinian villages, towns and cities were destroyed in what Palestinians call the Nakba, or “catastrophe” in Arabic.

An estimated 15,000 Palestinians were killed, including in dozens of massacres.

The Zionist movement controls 78 percent of historic Palestine. The remaining 22 percent is divided between what is now the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.

An estimated 750,000 Palestinians were forced to flee their homes.

Today their descendants live as six million refugees in 58 squalid camps across Palestine and in neighboring countries such as Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Egypt.

On May 15, 1948, Israel announced its founding.