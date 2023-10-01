If you are thinking about entering the industry of platform vehicles, it is crucial to have a reliable and economical vehicle. Below, we present three options that stand out for their performance and efficiencyideal to start your career on Uber and other platforms in 2023:

1. Renault Kwid – Price: 230,100 Mexican pesos

The Renault Kwid, recognized as the most affordable car in Mexico Due to its price of less than 250 thousand pesos, it is an excellent choice to use as an Uber. Its compact design and efficient fuel consumption make it a profitable option for your trips.

2. Nissan V-Drive – Price: 280,900 Mexican pesos

The Nissan V-Drive is a High-performance sedan powered by a 1.6L engine. Con capacity for up to 5 passengers and a spacious trunk. This vehicle for transporting clients.

3. Chevrolet Aveo – Price: 253,400 Mexican pesos

The 2023 Chevrolet Aveo is an economical and effective option. It offers a spacious interior and amenities that ensure comfortable trips. It stands out for its city ​​performance of up to 17.4 km/lon the highway of 23.6 km/l and a combined speed of up to 19.7 km/l.

These vehicles offer a exceptional combination of performance, economy and comfortwhich makes them ideal options for those looking to get started in the application taxi industry in 2023.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions