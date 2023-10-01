If you are thinking about entering the industry of platform vehicles, it is crucial to have a reliable and economical vehicle. Below, we present three options that stand out for their performance and efficiencyideal to start your career on Uber and other platforms in 2023:
1. Renault Kwid – Price: 230,100 Mexican pesos
The Renault Kwid, recognized as the most affordable car in Mexico Due to its price of less than 250 thousand pesos, it is an excellent choice to use as an Uber. Its compact design and efficient fuel consumption make it a profitable option for your trips.
2. Nissan V-Drive – Price: 280,900 Mexican pesos
The Nissan V-Drive is a High-performance sedan powered by a 1.6L engine. Con capacity for up to 5 passengers and a spacious trunk. This vehicle for transporting clients.
3. Chevrolet Aveo – Price: 253,400 Mexican pesos
The 2023 Chevrolet Aveo is an economical and effective option. It offers a spacious interior and amenities that ensure comfortable trips. It stands out for its city performance of up to 17.4 km/lon the highway of 23.6 km/l and a combined speed of up to 19.7 km/l.
These vehicles offer a exceptional combination of performance, economy and comfortwhich makes them ideal options for those looking to get started in the application taxi industry in 2023.
Themes
Read Also
Get the latest news in your email
Everything you need to know to start your day
Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions
Leave a Reply