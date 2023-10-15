When you browse the web in search of information, it is very likely that you will come across sites in languages ​​that you do not speak. In those moments, online translators become your best allies.

These tools, available for free on the Internet, are essential for breaking down language barriers and accessing content from around the world.

The range of translators is wide and varied, which can turn the task of finding the right tool into an odyssey. Not all available options are created equal, and the effectiveness of their translations can vary significantly.

To help you in this search, We present you a selection of the best online translators that offer a variety of features. They are an excellent option if you want to translate texts, web pages, PDF documents and even images.

Best free online translators

Google translator: We start with one of the most well-known and widely used tools. Google Translate is versatile and offers translations in a wide spectrum of languages. Not only does it translate text, but it can also translate entire websites, PDFs, text and images, which is useful as it has everything and is undoubtedly the most complete. DeepL: Recognized for its high translation capacity, this online tool is a notable option for translating important texts as well as PDF documents. While it has a free version that has a limit of 3,000 words per month, its precision makes it a valuable option for critical texts. Bing Translator: The Microsoft tool offers accurate translations in a wide variety of languages. It can translate both text and entire web pages, making it versatile for everyday translation needs. Yandex Translate: This is a service similar to Google Translate, it can translate into more than 100 languages, and is particularly useful for long texts due to its limit of 10,000 characters per translation. Linguee: It stands out for being a multilingual dictionary that provides translations in more than 25 languages. It’s a great option when you need additional context, offering definitions of synonyms and other useful details. OnlineDocTranslator: This tool allows you to upload PDF documents and perform various actions, such as splitting them or converting them to other formats. It is also capable of translating document content, which is useful in business and educational environments. DocTranslator: Offers high-quality translations of PDF files into Spanish. No matter the size or complexity of the file, it can process up to 1GB and 5,000 pages quickly and accurately. It is ideal for projects that require a higher level of detail and professionalism. Microsoft Word y Google Docs: Word processing applications offer the ability to translate PDF documents quickly and easily. You just have to upload the file to the service and select the destination language. The integrated translation function is responsible for converting the original text to the desired language, maintaining the format and structure of the document. Deftpdf: It is a multifunctional tool that not only allows you to translate PDF documents into other languages, but also perform other useful operations, such as changing the file format and modifying them according to your needs. Skype: Although not the most conventional option, Skype includes a real-time translation feature that can be useful for video conferences and calls where you need to communicate with people who speak other languages. QTranslate e iTtranslate: One way to facilitate communication between people who do not share the same language is to use mobile applications that allow conversations and dialogues to be translated in real time. These apps are very practical for travelers who find themselves in situations where they need to understand or express themselves in another language. Google Lens and iPhone Camera: A very practical function of both applications is the translation of text into images. Both tools are included in the camera functions on both iOS and Android devices. You can capture an image of a sign or document written in another language and get its translation instantly. Naver Papago: It is one of the best translation applications out there. Its main advantage is that it allows you to translate quickly and accurately, which facilitates communication. It can also be used to translate images in real time, making it a very complete Google Lens alternative. You can translate all types of content, from simple texts to entire conversations.

If you need to translate a text, web page, PDF document or a conversation in real time into another language, you can use several online translators that offer different functionalities and benefits.

Depending on the type of text you want to translate and the purpose you have, you can choose the tool that best suits your needs. All of the above options allow you to break language barriersso you can access information in various languages ​​more easily.