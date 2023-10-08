Exploring the success of superheroes in cinema. Which movie takes first place?

The Dark Knight movie is directed by Christopher Nolan

He UCM has made the superhero genre in cinema too popular. Although at first the heroes were condemned to be locked in the comics nichehave been adapted on numerous occasions to different media such as films, television series or even video games, having a devastating success. It was 2008 when Robert Downey Jr. he put on the suit Iron Man for the first time. Since then, the MCU has only expanded and has been one of the main causes of the rise of superheroes.

Despite its contribution to the industry, the best superhero movie is not part of the UCMlead by Kevin Feige. Because while it is true that some films like Avengers: Infinity War are among the top ten rated films, it has not been enough to reach first place. In fact, the highest-rated movie does not even star a Marvel herobut it is because Batman.

There is no doubt that Batman is one of the most iconic superheroes in history. You don’t have to read any comics to know who and if you don’t know you’ve probably been in a cave your whole life. Batman first appeared in 1939 and since then has received numerous adaptations of different degrees. The movie of The dark knightdirected by the prolific Christopher Nolan, is the highest-rated film so far and it is by far. Before The Dark Knight, Batman had already reached the big screen, but Nolan’s vision brought a new approach to the character never seen before until now.

According to IMDb, The Dark Knight is the best

Christian Bale’s version of Batman took Gotham’s bat to a much darker and more realistic terrain, moving away from the more cartoonish interpretations that had prevailed during previous decades. One of the reasons for the success of The Dark Knight was Heath Ledger’s masterful performance assuming the role of Joker. His performance left an indelible mark on film history, becoming one of the most memorable villains ever seen on the big screen.

The dark knight proved to be a good example that superheroes could be something very complex, moving away from the prejudice associated with children. The success of this Batman movie not only changed the way superhero movies were viewed at the time, but also influenced the narrative and tone of future projects. The dark knight It stands out mainly for the depth it gave to the development of its characters. The film explored the duality of Batman and Bruce Wayne in a convincing and very exciting way. Christian Balewho played Bruce Wayne in the film, presented a compelling portrait of a hero who was completely tormented by commitment to justice which he acquired when his parents were murdered.

Even after more than a decade has passed since its premiere, The dark knight is still considered the best superhero movie of all time. His influence endures on the genre and his impact on popular culture is resounding and undeniable. The film is posited as a milestone in the history of superhero cinema and a masterpiece in its own right.

