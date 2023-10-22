At ‘And now Sonsoles’ we have said goodbye to stains thanks to smart clothing, that is, a specific fabric that has a new property to make it stain-resistant, breathable and wrinkle-free.

“Camacho should have had this at the World Cup, because he doesn’t sweat at all,” said Miguel Lago, who has tested these clothes throughout the program.

To demonstrate how these smart garments work, we have stained the comedian’s outfit with wine, and we have been able to see how with just a little water, the product slides off.

And when we try to stain clothes, the droplets stay on the surface of the fabric and can be easily removed with water.

We have also tried coffee, a stain that is more difficult to remove, but with these smart clothes it is very simple.

Where can you get smart clothing?

This smart clothing is already on the market, and it is a completely Spanish brand that makes its clothes with recycled fabrics.

To ensure that the stain does not penetrate the clothing, they have introduced a polymer that expels the droplets with its properties.

Although its price is somewhat high, it is profitable because since it does not smell and does not stain, you only have to wash it every five times you wear it.

In addition, it has an antibacterial added, so you can sweat and do all the sports you want without smelling.

