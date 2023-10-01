Sideloading, a practice that challenges official application stores, is positioned at the center of the news of the technology industry and European regulators with Apple in the spotlight. But what exactly is sideloading?

The concept of sideloading or simply translated as “lateral download” has become a buzzword in current technology, reaching the center of debates about whether Apple or Google They exercise excessive power over the applications used by billions of mobile users.

This practice is not new and, in fact, has been around for a long time. However, it has gained more relevance recently due to privacy concerns, app censorship, and restrictive app store policies.

But, What motivates people to use the sideloading instead of going to official stores?

For all this, it is time to know exactly what sideloading consists of, how it works for Android and iOS devices, its dangers and how the European Union and its new regulations are putting Apple and its harsh restrictions on the ropes.

What is ‘sideloading’?

Sideloading is the process of installing applications or programs on a device, such as a smartphone or computer, from sources external to official application stores. In other words, instead of getting apps only from Apple’s App Store or Google Play Store, users download and install apps from other places.

For example, on an Android device, you can enable the “unknown sources” option in settings, allowing you to download apps directly from the web or from sources other than the Google Play store. This is considered a kind of sideloadingsince you are installing applications without going through the official store.

Sideloading can have advantages, such as the ability to access apps that are not available in official app stores or testing beta versions of apps before they are publicly available. However, it also carries risks, as apps downloaded from unverified sources may contain malware or be unsafe.

The motivations behind ‘sideloading’

Freedom of choice: One of the main drivers of sideloading is the ability to choose. Official app stores often have strict policies that can result in the removal of apps or content that some users find useful to them. He sideloading allows users to make independent decisions about which applications to install and use. Access to unavailable apps: Sometimes apps may not be available in a specific region due to geographic or political restrictions. Sideloading allows users to get around these limitations and access applications they would not otherwise be able to use. Customization: Some users enjoy customizing their devices to the fullest, and this option gives them the ability to try out custom apps, beta versions, or mods that are not available in official stores. Privacy and security: For those concerned about privacy, sideloading can offer greater peace of mind by allowing you to review apps before installing them. This can be especially important when it comes to applications that handle personal or sensitive data.

This process varies depending on the platform

Each device that is capable of loading apps from a software channel will have its own specific way of downloading apps. Android devices can download apps with minimal effort. All you need to do is enable installations from unofficial sources and then run a downloaded Android package (APK) to install the app.

On Apple devices, things are not so simple. These devices are locked by the manufacturer and there is no official way to download the software. That’s where the idea of ​​jailbreaking a device comes from, which has already been talked about in another report or video.

When it comes to computers like Mac, Windows, and Linux systems, the concept of sideloading doesn’t really make sense. As they are open systems, anyone can access whatever they want just by downloading it. However, all versions of these operating systems have their own built-in app stores.

All that glitters is not gold: beware of malware

An advantage of only using applications or programs from official stores is that they must undergo some type of quality control before they can appear in it. This includes making sure they don’t have any malware or violate good privacy practices.

However, It is dangerous when you download external applications that could have been modified by whoever made it to contain malware, spyware or any other thing.

As with any program you download from the Internet, the risk of malware is low or non-existent when you download applications from trusted sources, such as those from the developer itself. For example, Epic Games’ Fortnite can no longer be found on the Play Store, but you can download the Fortnite installation package directly from Epic Games, which is completely safe.

For devices that need to be jailbroken, there are also special risks, such as reduced device security or purposely introduced malware.

The big problem with Apple and the ‘sideloading’ that the EU wants to solve with the DMA

The Digital Markets Act, also known as the Digital Markets Act, or simply DMA, is an EU regulation aimed at online advertising, messaging services and other practices of large technology platforms. It was a law proposed in 2020, together with the Digital Services law, forming what is known as the European Digital Law.

Its main objective is to prohibit certain practices used by large platforms and allow the Commission to carry out market investigations and sanction behavior that does not comply with the law.

The DMA focuses on the figure of the gatekeeper, in this case, large companies, who control the entry and exit of information. Google, Apple, Meta, Microsoft or Amazon are going to become the main affected.

One of the great restrictions of this regulation is that they will not be able to prevent users from accessing applications from third-party stores or installing apps from unknown sources. This point fully affects Apple, but not Android devices, since these can already, despite having the Play Store, install apps from APKMirror, for example.

Currently, Apple maintains very tight control over its app ecosystem, meaning that all developers who want to distribute apps on iOS devices must do so through the App Store.

This also means that Apple earns a commission of up to 30% on in-app purchases and has control over which apps are approved and available in its store. The EU argues that this practice could be anti-competitive, as it limits competition by restricting consumer choice.

If users had the option to download apps from external sources, they could have access to a wider variety and, in theory, this could lead to greater competition between app stores and lower prices for apps and services.

On the other hand, Apple has argued that its current approach ensures the security and quality of applications on its platform and that sideloading could open the door to malicious or insecure applications that could compromise users’ privacy and security.

With all this, Apple is going to be forced to allow the sideloading on devices sold in the EU, which would have a major impact on its current business model.

By way of conclusion, mention that most users will never need to download applications outside of official places, unless it is really not available otherwise. With this process you really are not at risk unless you have to compromise the security of your device to be able to do it.

Using a good antivirus or being careful about where you download software is a first step, although downloading when jailbreaking is required cannot be recommended unless you know exactly what you are doing.