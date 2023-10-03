Elon Musk is an extremely controversial personality and, consequently, popular on the internet. Since he took over Twitter a year ago, the social network, now known as X, has received a ton of significant changes. It seems that their next goal is to turn it into some kind of streaming platform.

To show the potential of the social network’s live broadcasts, the Tesla magnate decided to play Diablo IV and share his experience with his thousands of followers.

Elon Musk plays Diablo IV in front of thousands of people

The South African billionaire promised on September 27 that he would play Blizzard Entertainment’s dungeon crawler live on the platform; However, due to work issues he had to postpone the appointment for the next day. To the surprise of his fans, the live broadcast was also notable for his absence that day.

The owner of X | Twitter discarded the video game stream and instead published a controversial video on his personal account where he gave his opinion on the immigration issue in the United States. All this while he showed off an incredible shirt from Dead Space, the Electronic Arts classic.

Although late, Elon Musk kept his promise and in recent days used the social network’s live streaming function to enjoy Diablo IV and share his gaming time with his thousands of followers.

For a moment, Elon Musk became a Diablo IV streamer

On October 1, the tycoon used a secondary account, cyb3rgam3r420, to make the first stream that lasted around 52 minutes. During his session, he participated in a level 69 Nightmare Dungeon and explained his build to his followers. According to reports, he experienced technical problems and required the help of a follower to resolve them.

Elon Musk held a second 40-minute livestream on October 2. Likewise, he experienced technical problems, although on this occasion related to audio quality. Despite these drawbacks, the experiment turned out to be a success. We say this because the video already has more than 3.8 million views.

https://t.co/WLQ6Qi7B7B — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2023

Of course, X is still far from catching up with established streaming platforms like Twitch or YouTube Gaming. It will be interesting to find out if Elon Musk keeps his finger on the line and tries to improve the social network so that it is a worthy competitor.

But tell us, did you see the tycoon’s stream? What do you think about it? Did he entertain you? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Diablo IV by clicking here. Furthermore, visit this page to find more information about Elon Musk and his projects.

