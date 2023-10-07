loading…

Operation Storm Al-Aqsa is Hamas’ resistance to Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas surprised Israel by launching a surprise attack, namely Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. The United States and countries that are Israel’s allies are also unable to say much about massive rocket attacks and the infiltration of Hamas fighters into Israeli territory.

The attack killed at least 40 Israelis. Israel said the Iran-backed group had declared war as its army confirmed fighting with Hamas fighters in several Israeli cities and military bases near Gaza.

The Israeli military said it responded with airstrikes on Gaza, where witnesses reported hearing large explosions and many dead and injured people taken to hospital. Gaza health officials said 198 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes as bombings hit Gaza City, sending clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Hamas said the attacks were prompted by what it called an increase in Israeli attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and against Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

Here are 5 facts about the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation launched by Hamas.

1. Want to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque



Photo/Reuters

Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh al-Arouri said that the large-scale operation in Gaza was intended to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque and free prisoners, and urged Palestinians in the West Bank to join the “Al-Aqsa Storm” operation.

“If the resistance can engage in clashes with all settlements in the West Bank. We urge our people to participate in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation,” al-Arouri said, stressing the importance of the West Bank in responding to ongoing Israeli atrocities, as reported by the Palestinian Press Agency (Safa).

“We must all be involved in this fight, especially the resistance fighters in the West Bank,” he continued.

Al-Arouri noted that “fighters in Gaza have started a large-scale operation to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque and free the prisoners.”

He called on “Arab and Islamic countries to participate in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation. Let us light a fire in the West Bank and invite these countries to engage in combat.”

2. Revenge for Israeli colonialism in Palestine



Photo/Reuters

Hamas spokesman Khaled Qadomi told Al Jazeera that the group’s military operations were a response to all the atrocities Palestinians have faced for decades.