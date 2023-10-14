In the last times OnlyFans has caught the attention of the media. Mainly, the news related to the platform has focused on reporting on celebrities who have opened an account, as well as detailing how much some celebrities earn on OnlyFans.

The media make it clear that it is a social network in which nudity and erotic and sexual content can be published, but in many cases the information does not go further.

For this reason, you may be wondering What is OnlyFans, how does it work, what is its business model and why has it become so popular.

If you have heard about this social network for adults, but you are not very clear about the concept, keep reading because in this report we are going to explain it to you. everything you need to know about OnlyFans:

What is OnlyFans?

What is OnlyFans is the first question that people who hear about the platform in the media ask. Is about an adults-only social network where content creators share erotic or sexual images and videos of all types and categories.

And, unlike conventional social networks, this platform not only does not censor this content, but they are its main attraction.

Although there are free channels, in most cases in order to access the content, users have to become fans of the person who publishes it. For it, They have to subscribe to the profile and pay a monthly fee, whose amount is set by the creator within the minimum and maximum margins established by the platform.

OnlyFans This is not a newly created service. The platform was born in 2016 and initially it was not a social network for adults, but a meeting point between artists and their followers.

The idea was to offer a place where Artists will provide their fans with exclusive contentwhich they could access in exchange for a monthly subscription.

But the initial approach changed course in 2018. Leonid Radvinskyowner of the live sex website MyFreeCams, bought 75% of Only Fans and became the director of the platform, giving it the identity it has today.

In May 2020, Tim Stokely, founder and CEO of OnlyFans, claimed that the adult social network had more than 30 million registered users. Subscriptions grew incredibly during the pandemic: the month of April of that year alone increased more than 50%and the number of creators also skyrocketed, reaching 450,000 at that time.

How does OnlyFans work?

On Onlyfans there are two types of users: fans and content creators.and in both cases it is necessary to be over 18 years old to access the social network.

Fans can create their account for free to explore the people who are publishing content on the platform, but as we said, to have access to the photos and videos that are shared it is necessary to subscribe and pay the monthly fee set by the creator. .

Apart from seeing the content that creators publish, fans can receive paid messages with premium photos or videosand to be able to view them they have to make an additional payment.

In addition, they can also write private messages to request personalized requests, such as photographs or videos with certain characteristics, and the creator can provide this content in exchange for an extra payment called a tip.

On Onlyfans anyone can become a content creator. The only thing you have to do is create a free account and verify the registration with a selfie that allows the platform to confirm the user’s identity.

Once this is done, the next step in OnlyFans is to set the monthly fan subscription fee, and start uploading content to attract followers.

How much money can you earn on Onlyfans?

And how much money do you make on Onlyfans? Content creators receive income in three ways: subscription fee, paid messages, and tips. The subscription amount can range between $4.99 and $49.99, and according to the platform you can earn up to $7,495 per month.

Beyond subscriptions, creators can also earn money from paid messages and tips. Fans have to pay up to $100 for paid messages, while the tip limit can go up to $200.

Fans’ daily spending cannot exceed $500 in the case of new users, but if they have been using the social network stably for some time, this limit is increased (although it is not specified what the maximum would be in this case).

And what is the Onlyfans payment system like? Creators receive 80% of the revenue from their earningsincluding subscriptions, paid messages, and tips.

The remaining 20% ​​covers payments for referrals, payment processing, hosting, support, and all other services.

Is it possible to make money on Onlyfans without showing your face?

While OnlyFans is known for adult content, the platform is versatile and allows creators to offer a variety of material, not necessarily focused on showing faces.

So, if you want to maintain your anonymity, there are several ways to do so without sacrificing the quality or appeal of your work.

You can show body content, that is, highlight your figure or show specific parts of your body without having to reveal your identity. There are many users who are looking for sensual or artistic images or videos that do not show the creator’s face.

Additionally, if you feel comfortable showing only certain parts of your body or certain attributes, you can take advantage of it to make money and attract the attention of an audience that is interested in fetish topics.

How to make money on Onlyfans?

There is no conclusive data that says how and how much money you can earn on the platform for adults, since it depends on many factors.

To make money on OnlyFans, you must take into account several aspects that influence the success of your profile. These are the type and quality of your content, the number, as well as the loyalty of your followers. The ways in which you disseminate your work on social networks also matter.

In this sense, the more followers you have willing to pay for your content, the greater the income potential. Some creators offer subscriptions at low prices to attract a broader audience.

The first thing you should do is plan your contentdecide what you are going to share, such as photos, videos, stories, exclusive content, tips, or any other type of content that you think will attract your audience.

You can also offer monthly subscriptions to sell additional content, such as custom videos, live chat services, or any other premium content.

In general, making money or increasing your income on OnlyFans depends on several factors, such as the number of followers, the quality of your content, and the promotion strategy. It is important that you take care of all these aspects to maximize your profits on the platform.

El boom de OnlyFans

As we said at the beginning, OnlyFans is not a new platform, but until recently it was not that popular. The boom of the social network for adults occurs as a result of confinement. In April 2020, Beyoncé released a charity remix of Savage with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the proceeds of which went to charity due to the pandemic.

In the lyrics of the song we find a reference to OnlyFans, and as Stokely explains in BuzzFeed News, At that time, the platform registered about 200,000 new users a day and between 7,000 and 8,000 new content creators.

And why did quarantine fuel the meteoric growth of OnlyFans? On the one hand, home confinement and social distancing measures favored the consumption of adult content by users.

From the point of view of content creators, porn industry professionals, models, influencers and other famous people They have seen in OnlyFans a way out of the labor and economic problems derived from the restrictions of the pandemic.

Given the lack of projects and job opportunities, they have discovered that this social network can be a true gold mine in which it is possible to earn thousands of dollars a month by publishing erotic or sexual content.

How much money do celebrities make on OnlyFans?

Anyone can earn money on OnlyFans, but Thanks to their popularity, celebrities have more options to achieve stratospheric figures.

According to data from this year 2023, the celebrities with the most earnings on OnlyFans are:

Blac Chyna (Model) 16.5 million subscribers: About 20 million dollars per month (19 million euros). Bella Thorne (Actress) 24 million followers; about 11 million dollars per month (10.4 million euros). Cardi B (Rapper) 81 million followers: At least 9.43 million dollars per month (8.9 million euros). Tyga (Rapper) 22 million followers: 7.69 million dollars per month (7.28 million euros). Mia Khalifa (Former film actress X) 22 million followers: 6.42 million dollars per month (6 million euros). Bhad barbie (Rapper) 29 million followers: 4.53 million dollars per month (4.10 million euros) Erica Mena (Former model) 5.3 million followers: 4.49 million dollars per month (4.25 million euros). Pia Mia (Singer and actress) 6.2 million followers: About 2 million dollars per month (1.8 million euros). Safaree Samuels (TV Host and Rapper) 2 million subscribers; 1.9 million dollars per month (1.71 million euros). Megan Barton (Model) 1.7 million followers: 1.7 million dollars (1.53 million euros). Mila Mondel (Model) 1.4 million followers: 1.5 million dollars per month (1.35 million euros).

As far as our country is concerned, we have celebrities like Daniela Blume, La Mala Rodríguez, Alyson Eckmann, Patricia Steisy, Silvia Sicilia, Lola Ortiz or Mari Cielo Pajares who also earn a good “cache” with their appearances on OnlyFans.

There are also many other influencers. TikTokers, Instagramers or Twitch content creators who also have their OnlyFans account.

The controversy with pornographic content

There was a time when an important event occurred on OnlyFans, as OnlyFans stopped accepting pornographic content on the platform for a few days.

The reason for this change came from the need to seek greater financing and the problems that investors have faced and banks due to its theme, such as PayPal. Putting money on an erotic website is acceptable, but on one with pornographic content it represents a significant risk and they do not want to associate their name with these practices.

Furthermore, in order to avoid controversies, OnlyFans was asked that all people offering sex be identified and demonstrated that they are of legal agesomething that is almost impossible for the platform.

However, days later they returned to the previous situation and stated that OnlyFans allowed sexually explicit content on their platform again. It seems that the reaction to the veto of this content showed them the problem they could experience regarding the departure of users and influencers.

It is not known what will happen from now on or how they will carry out the negotiation to survive as a company, what is clear is that any modification in the terms of this content can forever change what OnlyFans is like.