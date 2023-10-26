Fans of the famous Twilight saga are surely still clapping their hands. And after the successful adaptation of the books in the cinema, it is now known that a reboot for the small screen as standard. At the moment there is a lot of information in the air, but we have proposed to compile what we know to date to outline a little what we are going to find.

Lionsgate is behind it, along with Stephanie Meyer?

The reason there is still so much to be determined is that this project is still in a very early phase developmental. Lionsgate, a production company known for being behind numerous titles and sagas (such as The Hunger Games), has been in charge of starting it and now it’s time to look for all the pieces that will make up a work like this: director, screenwriter and even cast of actors .

Since it was known that the idea was on the table, a few months ago, no more has been heard about it, other than the fact that the project has not been scrapped for the moment – which is already progress in these times that They run, it must be said.

It is believed that Stephanie Meyerauthor of the well-known books, would also be involved in this new adaptation (just as she did with the film version), which would guarantee greater respect for the original story.

Candidates to be the new Bella and Edward

The big million-dollar question right now is which actors could be in charge of giving life to Bella and Edward, the main protagonists of this fantasy story. The bar is undoubtedly quite high and that is that the choice of Kristen Stewart y Robert Pattinson It was without a doubt one of the best successes. Both embodied the characters perfectly, both physically and acting-wise, and the chemistry between them was undeniable – in fact, it crossed the screen, as you well know.

So much so that there have been no shortage of voices that have criticized that perhaps this series arrives too soon, because it will be difficult to replace them and find two new ones. actors that they make us forget the originals, but that is a risk that Lionsgate is surely willing to take.

The rest of the casting is equally important. Since this will be a TV series and not big screen movies, they have much more freedom to explore secondary characters better and develop their stories, something that is always left pending when a book is adapted to film due to lack of time and footage. We could know much more about Edward’s past or his relationship with his family as well as Bella’s dynamic with her father, her mother or why she makes some decisions that perhaps were not fully understood in the film saga, as CBR points out.

The series would have to do very badly for this idea to not be a new gold mine. We will see.