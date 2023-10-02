On Sunday morning a large fire caused the deaths of at least 13 people in a nightclub in Murcia, a city located in the south-eastern part of Spain. The fire broke out around 6 in the morning and rescuers arrived on site shortly afterwards. At the moment there are at least 18 people missing, which is why the number of deaths could rise further in the coming hours. Local authorities said it was still too early to speculate on the cause of the fire, and that investigations were ongoing.

The nightclub is called La Fonda Milagros and is located in the suburban neighborhood of Las Atalayas, known for its large number of nightclubs. Next to the nightclub there are two other venues (Teatre and Golden) which were also involved in the fire. Initially it was hypothesized that the fire had started in the Teatre and that the fire had subsequently moved towards La Fonda Milagros: this hypothesis was denied by investigators during the day.

According to the police, the fire started on the first floor of the Fonda Milagros, where most of the dead people were found, and which collapsed due to the flames. The bodies of eleven people were in fact found in the rubble of the first floor, where a private birthday party was taking place; two others were found on the ground floor. Four people were intoxicated by smoke and were hospitalized, but their lives are not in danger.

It is not known precisely how many people were in the nightclub at the time of the fire: based on the testimonies of the survivors, the Spanish authorities hypothesize that there were around twenty and that not everyone was taking part in the birthday party on the first floor. For the authorities it has not yet been possible to identify with certainty who the people who died in the fire or who the missing are, given that the fire has made the bodies unrecognizable. We will therefore have to wait for the DNA tests.

Among the missing people is the person who organized the party, Éric Hernández, a thirty-year-old originally from Nicaragua who had been living in Spain for years. A cousin of his, who was in the nightclub and who survived, said that among those missing there were a total of eight people who were taking part in the party.