On Sunday evening a crowd of people broke into the airport of Machackala, the main city of the Russian federal republic of Dagestan, with the intention of attacking a plane that had just landed from Israel. Some of the rioters were carrying Palestinian flags, and the episode comes in the context of the war that has been ongoing for weeks now between Israel and the radical Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

According to reports from some international newspapers, the crowd managed to reach the airstrip, where it surrounded a plane of the Russian Red Wings company that took off from Tel Aviv, Israel, and landed in Machackala at 7 pm. The Israeli newspaper Times of Israel reported said some protesters chanted chants such as “revenge for Gaza.” Various videos circulating on social media last night show dozens of protesters approaching the plane stopped on the runway, while an airport operator told them that all the passengers had now been disembarked and that the plane was therefore empty.

The hunt for Jews at the airport in Dagestan continues, to the soundtrack of “Allahu Akbar” screams. They even look into the plane’s engines, maybe someone is hiding there. Pogroms, a proud Russian tradition, now carried out by Muslim mobs running free with zero police presence pic.twitter.com/XaH3z9OvtH — Boaz Arad (@aradboaz) October 29, 2023

It seems that the attack began due to some messages circulating on various Telegram groups inviting Muslim citizens of Dagestan to attack the airport, stop the flight coming from Israel and ask passengers to condemn the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip . The messages, circulated on groups known for spreading fake news and conspiracy theories, claimed that there were Jewish refugees from Israel on board the plane. The demonstrators held signs that read: “We are against Jewish refugees.”

No Jews were found but the mayhem in the Makhachkala airport in Russia’s north Caucasus goes on. pic.twitter.com/UPJg0WekBe — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) October 29, 2023

Dagestan is a Russian federal republic with approximately 3 million inhabitants in the Caucasus region, bordering the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan and Georgia, where the majority of the population is Muslim. There is also a small Jewish community of around 800 families, many of them concentrated in the southern city of Derbent. Air connections between Tel Aviv and Machackala Airport, which serves as a stopover for other destinations, are quite frequent and had been strengthened in recent weeks due to an increase in demand.

On Sunday evening the leader of the Muslim community in Dagestan, Sheikh Ahmad Afandi Abdulaev, asked the demonstrators to stop, claiming that this was “not the correct way to protest”. The Dagestan government also asked the rioters to stop and not “create panic in society”.

On Monday morning, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that around 150 rioters had been identified, and 60 people had been arrested. Nine law enforcement officers were injured in the attack, two of whom are in hospital. The Russian Civil Aviation Authority announced that the airport will remain closed until November 6.

After the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement asking the Russian authorities to “protect all citizens of Israel and all Jews” and to punish the rioters.

In recent days there have been other incidents of intimidation against Israel in the Caucasus area. For example, over the weekend a Jewish center was set on fire in Nalchick, a city in the Russian federal republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, while in Khasavyurt, in Dagestan, some protesters broke into a hotel looking for alleged “Jewish refugees” among the guests. .

Russia has historically supported a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and recently received strong criticism from Israel for inviting a Hamas delegation to Moscow. After an initial phase of inaction, the country is now in a state of recovery

trying to gain credibility as a possible intermediary between Hamas and Israel, given its ties with all the main Middle Eastern countries.