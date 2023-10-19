loading…

Israel has many strategies in its endgame in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – As Israeli and Palestinian civilians are trapped in a cycle of death and destruction, returning Gaza to the unsustainable status quo it was in before this latest escalation is not the right solution.

What exactly is Israel’s end game in attacking Gaza? The following are 5 strategies implemented by Israel.

1. Destroy Hamas with Open Conflict



Photo/Reuters

After Hamas’ bloody attacks, the Israeli government vowed to eradicate the group. So far Gaza has been the most affected.

More than 2,600 Palestinians have been killed and 1 million people displaced in a week due to destructive Israeli airstrikes. The Israeli army is now gathering for a land invasion. This will be a bloody fight with an uncertain outcome.

“Even if Israel succeeds in driving Hamas out of Gaza, strategic victory will be difficult to achieve. Hamas will remain a powerful political and military force, with a significant presence in the West Bank and Lebanon,” said Hugh Lovatt, a Middle East expert at the London-based European Council on Foreign Relations.

Even with one of the most advanced armies in the world, Israel would struggle against well-prepared and determined defenders who would exploit the dense urban landscape to their advantage.

Hundreds, if not thousands, more Palestinian civilians will die. Gaza’s civil infrastructure will be destroyed. Many Israeli soldiers are also likely to be killed in prolonged fighting even as Hamas continues its attacks on population centers in Israel – which have so far claimed the lives of 1,400 Israelis.

Meanwhile, Israel will find itself in control of a battered and devastated Gaza Strip, mired in a deeper humanitarian crisis that will foster conditions for greater extremism. And Israel has no clear exit strategy.

As it has done in the occupied West Bank, Israel will ask the international community to cover the costs of its occupation and ease the financial burden of rehabilitating Gaza.

2. Ask Mahmoud Abbas to Lead Gaza with an Occupation Model



Photo/Reuters

They may also ask the Palestinian Authority led by President Mahmoud Abbas to avoid having to self-govern Gazans as was the case before the Oslo Accords of 1993. But the Palestinian Authority is in a precarious position because of Israel’s own actions.