There is still no certainty as to who is responsible for the explosion at the al Ahli hospital in Gaza: the Palestinian authorities continue to accuse Israel, but the hypothesis that seems increasingly concrete is that a rocket launched by Islamic Jihad, an armed radical group, had something to do with it from the Strip which, among other things, had supported Hamas in the attack in southern Israel on 7 October.

Islamic Jihad is the second largest armed group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas: it is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the United States and most European countries. Unlike Hamas, its scope of action practically does not include politics and is concentrated above all on armed struggle. The group has not even developed great administrative or support capabilities for the daily life of the population of the Strip, it rejects any discussion or negotiation that could lead to peace with Israel and considers the military defeat of Israel the only means to achieve its objective: to establish an Islamic state in the entire area of ​​Palestine.

In recent years, Islamic Jihad has grown in means and numbers. The Quds Brigades are the military wing of the group: their organization in small cells, coordinated but independent, makes it difficult to estimate the number of militiamen. The CIA, the US foreign intelligence agency, believes there are at least a thousand, other reports estimate them at a few thousand. Its role in the October 7 attack was not decisive but important: Islamic Jihad currently claims to have around thirty Israeli hostages under its control and in recent weeks it has continued to launch rockets towards Israel, demonstrating that it possesses a substantial arsenal (It was one of these rockets that accidentally hit the hospital parking lot in the city of Gaza on Tuesday evening).

Israel’s possible ground operation, which has the declared objective of “putting an end” to Hamas, also concerns the leadership and structures of Islamic Jihad.

Islamic Jihad was founded in 1981 by the Palestinian doctor Fathi Shaqaqi and the Muslim preacher Shaykh Abd al-Aziz Awda, born in the Jabalia refugee camp, in the north of the Strip. The two founders were in Egypt at the time, where they were inspired by the Islamist movement of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Iranian Revolution of 1979. Despite being a Sunni Islamist movement, the speeches of the Shiite cleric Ruhollah Khomeini, leader of the revolution in Iran, had a strong impact about its founding and today Iran is considered the group’s largest financier.

After a few months, the founders of the Islamic Jihad were expelled from Egypt and settled in the Strip, where they began the armed struggle against Israel starting in 1984. From 1988 they moved their operational headquarters to Lebanon and from 1990 to the Syrian capital Damascus, where is still there today: there are branch offices of the group also in Beirut (Lebanon), Tehran (Iran) and Khartoum (Sudan). Islamic Jihad initially recruited Muslim activists and students from the Islamic University of Gaza, but also members of the secular Palestinian Fatah party and the Marxist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine party.

The objective was immediately the destruction of the state of Israel: the PIJ (Palestinian Islamic Jihad) considers the Arab-Israeli conflict an ideological war and not a territorial dispute, which is why it has always refused any type of compromise and is accused of having boycotted every attempt at a truce or rapprochement, including the Oslo agreements of 1993, those with which Palestinians and Israelis recognized each other for the first time as legitimate interlocutors.

Already at the end of the 1980s, Islamic Jihad was noted for some suicide attacks – a technique not so widespread at the time – against Israeli civilians and soldiers. In 1995, after two attacks against Israeli targets, the founder and leader of the group Fathi Shaqaqi was killed in Malta in an operation probably carried out by Israeli agents.

There followed a period of strong weakening and reduction of the activities of the Islamic Jihad, which recovered resources and militiamen starting from the Second Intifada, a large armed Palestinian uprising which was characterized by attacks against Israelis and terrorist attacks (2000-2005). The group was further strengthened following Hamas’s seizure of power in the Strip in 2007, after a war won against Fatah.

Although objectives and underlying ideas are common, Islamic Jihad and Hamas remain somewhat rival groups, divided by personal distances between the leaders, as well as by different strategic beliefs. Islamic Jihad has no ambitions to participate in the government of the Strip or the West Bank and prefers a solely military approach, limiting itself to encouraging recruitment through the management of some schools.

US sources estimate the funds received by the group from Iran at tens of millions of dollars a year, but funding also comes from Syria and private individuals. Since 2014, when it launched over 100 rockets in a year, Islamic Jihad’s ability to hit Israel seems to have improved, as does its presence in the West Bank: many of the new recruits come from Jenin refugee camps.

Israeli and Western intelligence cannot estimate with certainty how many forces remained at the group’s disposal after the action of 7 October: the Israeli armed forces had indicated that 1,500 militants were killed at the end of that operation, including Hamas (the majority) and Islamic Jihad.

