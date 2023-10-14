The Gaza Strip, the Palestinian territory that Israel has been bombing for days in retaliation for the enormous attack suffered on Saturday by the radical group Hamas, takes the name of its largest and most populous city, Gaza. But within the territory of the Strip there are several other cities, smaller and less urbanized, especially in its central and southern area.

It is towards these territories that tens of thousands of Palestinians have been moving since Friday. In fact, on Friday the Israeli army ordered Palestinian civilians to evacuate the city of Gaza and the northern Strip, where most of Hamas’ offices and military bases are thought to be located. The order from the Israeli army suggests that in the coming days Gaza will be at the center of a major military operation by the Israeli army.

There is no precise estimate of how many people live in Gaza: the lowest estimates indicate that there are at least 500 thousand. Forcing them to move quickly to areas that are not equipped to welcome them will create many problems for people who already live in one of the poorest and most isolated regions in the world.

The Gaza Strip has a semi-arid and almost desert climate: it borders to the southwest with the Sinai Peninsula, an almost completely uninhabited territory due to its desert and inhospitable conditions. Even in the Strip, life is rather complicated, mainly due to the embargo imposed by Israel in 2007 for security reasons. There is a chronic problem of water supply, and the infrastructure network is very fragile: the roads are bumpy, the electricity grid works intermittently, fuel is always in short supply.

In the city of Gaza, one of the most pressing problems concerns urban density: more than 9 thousand people live there per square kilometer (for comparison, in Milan and Rome there are just over 2 thousand). In other cities the problems are different, especially the lower economic possibilities.

The largest city in the Strip after Gaza is Khan Younis, which has around 350 thousand inhabitants. It is located in the south of the Strip, about 10 kilometers from the border with Egypt. Born as a commercial city between the cities of the north and Egypt, it still hosts an important Bedouin market on Wednesdays and Thursdays, but for its inhabitants it doesn’t offer much more. Its economy is based above all on agriculture, which however is increasingly threatened by climate change: approximately 38 percent of the city’s territory is occupied by fields and greenhouses. There are no major industries or companies. Its unemployment rate is close to 50 percent.

Under normal conditions it is considered a city that the Israeli army bombs less frequently than Gaza: in recent days, however, it has been targeted several times.

Halfway between Khan Younis and Gaza City is the coastal town of Deir al Balah. It was once famous for the abundance of its date plantations (its name in Arabic means “date monastery”) and for its sea full of fish. Date plants still exist, but are not cultivated intensively, and the local fishing industry has faced many restrictions from the Israeli authorities. Deir al Balah has the highest unemployment rate in all of Palestine, at 54.8 percent.

In the city there are various facilities of UNRWA, the UN agency that takes care of Palestinian refugees and their families, including eight schools. In these hours, many people who are fleeing from Gaza are taking refuge in Deir al Balah: they probably choose Deir al Balah for its relative proximity to the capital and for the presence of various UNRWA structures, which are usually considered rather safe places in which to take refuge from Israeli bombings.

The Associated Press wrote that in the last two days thousands of people have taken refuge in one of the UNRWA schools in Deir al Balah, which has effectively turned into a shelter. «I came here with my children. We sleep on the floor, we have neither clothes nor a mattress. I want to return home, even if it is destroyed,” said a 63-year-old woman who fled Beit Hanoun, on the northern outskirts of Gaza city.

Both Khan Younis and Deir al Balah, in addition to normal neighborhoods, host huge areas of refugee camps, where people live in even more precarious conditions. Many were born following the defeat of the Palestinians in the 1948 war, and since then they have expanded without ever becoming structured. Inside refugee camps people live in dilapidated houses, often without access to essential services and medical care.

The fourth and last city of the Strip is Rafah, where around 150 thousand inhabitants live. Rafah is actually a city divided in two, more or less in half: one part is located in Palestinian territory, the other in Egyptian territory. The two halves were divided in 1982 following an agreement between Egypt and Israel (which ceded control of the border to the Palestinians following the Oslo Accords).

Since then the city’s economy has been largely based on the regular border with Egypt, the only land border in the Strip that does not border with Israel, and on the irregular one: it is estimated that under the city there are many underground tunnels with where Hamas controls a fair amount of goods and people.

If opened, the Rafah border could allow people fleeing Gaza city to take refuge in Egypt. However, the Egyptian authorities closed it at the beginning of the week, after the start of Israeli bombing on the Strip, fearing that a large flow of people would try to enter Egyptian territory. At the moment, Egypt has made it known that it does not intend to reopen the border, at least in the short term.

