In recent days there have been sporadic clashes on the border between Israel and Lebanon involving the Israeli army and the radical Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah. Some Hezbollah militiamen attempted to infiltrate Israeli territory and were intercepted, and there were rocket and missile launches from both sides: Israel announced that it will evacuate all civilians living within two kilometers of the border with Lebanon, to fear of new clashes.

Hezbollah is one of the most powerful military groups in the Middle East, and its intervention against Israel in favor of Hamas could open a new front in the ongoing war.

Hezbollah is simultaneously a Shiite Islamist political party, an extremely powerful paramilitary organization, and a radical group that has committed several terrorist attacks in the past decades and is considered a terrorist organization by many countries, including the United States. For the European Union, only the “military wing” of Hezbollah is to be considered a terrorist group, although over the years there have been numerous calls to extend this definition to the entire organization. Hezbollah is supported by Iran with weapons and financing and in turn supports numerous radical Islamist groups throughout the Middle East and beyond: among these is Hamas.

Hezbollah means “party of God”, or “party of Allah”: the organization was born in 1982 as part of the very complicated Lebanese civil war, which lasted from 1975 to 1990. To put it very simply, the war began due to internal clashes of Lebanon between the Sunni and Shiite communities, that is, the two main doctrinal branches of Islam. Among others, the Palestinian militiamen of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the main Palestinian military group which had taken refuge in Lebanon in 1971, were also involved in the war.

– Read also: Why Sunnis and Shiites argue

In 1982 the Israeli army invaded Lebanon (it had already done so in 1978 and would do so again in 1996) to drive out the PLO militiamen, who were using Lebanon to launch attacks against Israel, from the southern part of the country. The invasion of Lebanon ended with an occupation by Israel that lasted nearly twenty years. In that same year, 1982, a group of Shiites began to organize themselves to oppose Israel: they immediately obtained the support of Iran, where a Shiite religious regime had been established for a few years (in 1979).

The new group took the name Hezbollah and with funding and training from Iran quickly became one of the most active in Lebanon. It engaged in frequent clashes with other rival Shiite groups such as the Amal Movement, which had similar objectives but was supported by Syria and not Iran. Above all, he organized very serious terrorist attacks against Israel and, more generally, against numerous Western countries. One of the most serious and famous occurred in 1983, when a suicide attack against a barracks where American and French soldiers were staying caused more than 300 deaths: it was one of the first suicide attacks in the history of Islamist terrorism, which inspired subsequent groups.

In 1985 Hezbollah published a manifesto promising to expel foreign powers from Lebanon and destroy the state of Israel. He also swore allegiance to the Iranian Supreme Leader, Iran’s main political and religious figure.

In the 1990s, with the end of the civil war in Lebanon, Hezbollah began a process of transition from a purely military organization to a political party. In 1992 he presented some of his candidates in the elections and managed to get eight parliamentarians elected: since then Hezbollah has been present in the Lebanese parliament. In 2005 Hezbollah also got some of its representatives to join the government, and since then the group has almost always been part of the executive. In the most recent elections, those of 2022, Hezbollah elected 13 parliamentarians.

Thanks to Iranian funding and support, Hezbollah has managed to transform itself into an organization with enormous influence in Lebanese society: the group runs schools, hospitals, welfare programs for its supporters, and is a decisive political force. In fact, according to many analysts, it is impossible to form a government in Lebanon without the support of Hezbollah, also due to the very complicated political system in force in the country.

– Read also: Lebanese politics, easily explained

However, the group has never abandoned violent and terrorist methods. In 2005, Rafiq Hariri, the prime minister of Lebanon who had worked to reduce religious tensions, was killed with a car bomb. Hariri’s killing was initially blamed on Syria, but in 2020 a UN court convicted some Hezbollah affiliates.

Furthermore, the control that Hezbollah exercises over Lebanon remains military in nature: the group militarily controls a large part of the Shiite areas of Lebanon, including the south of the country, part of the capital Beirut and a large part of the Beqa valley, to the east.

Militarily, Hezbollah has evolved to become the most powerful paramilitary group in the Middle East, if not the world. A 2020 study estimated that Hezbollah has 20,000 active militiamen and the same number of reserves, and an arsenal similar to that of a conventional army: small tanks, drones, missiles and rockets. Hezbollah continues to be generously funded by Iran, which by some estimates provides the group with $700 million a year. Many analysts believe that Hezbollah is in fact the armed wing of the Iranian regime in the Middle East. Others argue that it has an at least partly independent leadership, even if its interests almost always coincide with those of Iran.

With its military power, Hezbollah has played a role in many of the recent Middle Eastern conflicts: for example, during the Syrian civil war it supported the regime of Bashar al Assad by sending thousands of men. Hezbollah also never stopped its attacks on Israel. The two entities fought, among other things, a very harsh war on the border in 2006, which ended with hundreds of deaths on both sides.

Inside Lebanon, although Hezbollah’s power is not in question, popular discontent against the group has been growing for years. In 2019 there were huge protests against the government, accused of corruption and mismanagement of the economy, and against Hezbollah, which was the government’s main sponsor. In the following elections, those of 2022, for the first time in decades the political coalition led by Hezbollah lost its majority in parliament. But given the group’s military control over much of the country, its influence hasn’t changed much.