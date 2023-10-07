The surprise attack on Israel on Saturday morning was organized and claimed by the radical Palestinian group Hamas. Hamas is a religiously inspired political movement that has effectively controlled the Gaza Strip since 2006: it manages schools and hospitals and controls an armed wing, the al-Qassam brigades, which have been fighting Israel and its army for years, especially with the launch of rockets.

Hamas is currently one of the two major Palestinian political parties. Its main rival is Fatah, which governs the West Bank and which has officially renounced the use of violence and armed struggle. Hamas, on the other hand, is mainly known for the authoritarian methods with which it governs the Strip and for its military opposition to Israel: its armed wing and in some cases the entire group are considered terrorist organizations by many countries, including the European Union and the United States.

Hamas is a Sunni Islamist and fundamentalist movement, politically far-right. In the Gaza Strip, Hamas has implemented many principles of Islamic law. It established a “moral police”, banned the consumption of alcohol and imposed several restrictions on women, for example relating to clothing and the ban on going around accompanied by men other than one’s closest relatives or husband.

Unlike what is often thought, however, Hamas is not a monolithic organization internally: it is divided into various currents, with significant influences from foreign countries and financiers. One of the main currents, less radical in its opposition to Israel, is that which refers to Qatar, while the faction of the so-called “Iranians” is more faithful to the founding statute, which included the “destruction of Israel” among the objectives.

Hamas is the acronym of Harakat al-Muqawwama al-Islamiyya which means Islamic Resistance Movement. It was officially founded in 1987 by Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, who was killed in 2004 by an Israeli air strike. But the first activities of what would become Hamas under Yassin’s leadership date back to the 1970s, as a Palestinian section of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Its founding statute established a series of very precise principles, such as the conquest of the whole of Palestine and the destruction of Israel: it was replaced by a new version in 2017, which however does not radically change the objectives. Hamas and its armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, have been among the main perpetrators of the many attacks suffered by Israel over the last three decades. During the Second Intifada, which began in September 2000, it is estimated that almost half of all attacks against Israel were carried out by militiamen from Hamas and the al-Qassam brigades.

In 2006 Hamas won the elections to elect the Palestinian Legislative Council (the Parliament of Palestine) and a conflict arose with Fatah, the party that came second in the elections and which until then had been the president of the Palestinian National Authority. There were a series of incidents between Fatah and Hamas that led to the Gaza Civil War in 2007, which effectively led to a division of the Palestinian government (Hamas in the Strip, Fatah in the West Bank), which was never recomposed despite some attempts at rapprochement.

The last major wave of high-intensity clashes between Hamas and the state of Israel occurred in May 2021: they lasted eleven days, before a temporary ceasefire. Since then, however, rocket launches by Hamas have been recurrent, as have responses with military operations by the state of Israel.