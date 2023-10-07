If you want to know what Haki is in One Piece and what all the types that exist are, we will explain it to you here.

Haki is a type of energy from the world of One Piece that allows users to use it in various ways.

It is quite common for Shonen mangas/animes to have their own energy-based power system. In Dragon Ball it is called Ki, in Naruto it is called Chakra and, in One Piece, it is known as Haki. As a concept, it may seem fairly easy to understand, but it quickly becomes complicated when talking about the types of Haki.

Thus, if you have not yet correctly understood what Haki ishow it works and what types exist, then you are in luck, because we have prepared this post in which we will tell you everything you need to know about it.

What is Haki in One Piece

One of the themes that was introduced later in the story of One Piece was “Haki”, which It would be the energy system that is managed at the work. Furthermore, this is something that, in theory, everyone has within them, although it is not manifested in everyone. Not to mention that it can also be the balance against those powerful Devil Fruits.

In essence, Haki is a type of energy found within all living beings. in the story of Eiichiro Oda. However, although anyone could use it, there are really only a few who spend time understanding and mastering its use.

Having said that, Haki is a type of energy that can be trained and develop to obtain different advantages. Furthermore, when users become familiar with it, they can use it in various ways. In this way the types of Haki are born.

Kenbunshoku Haki (Haki de observación)

Kenbunshoku Haki, also known as “Observation Haki”, is one of the representations and ways of using this energy. We could say that it is a kind of sixth sense, since the person is capable of feeling the information around them, even in a premonitory way.

This means that the more this type of Haki develops, the person will be able not only to foresee attacks from enemiesbut even see the future during a certain period of time, as has already been demonstrated in history.

Busoshoku Haki (Haki de armadura)

The second type that we will talk to you about is Busoshoku Haki, also known as “Armor Haki”. As its name indicates, it allows the user to cover their body, or part of it, gaining much more resistance and destructive potential.

A peculiarity of this type of Haki is that, when activated and applied to the body, the shell you get is black. We could say that this way of using energy can be defensive and offensive.

But that’s not all, because another characteristic of this type of Haki is that allows people to touch and hit to users with Lodge-type Devil Fruits.

Ryou, Wano’s variant of Armor Haki

During the Wano arc, a new term was introduced. The “Ryou”, which many They thought it was a new type of Hakibut it’s not like that.

El Ryou is the variant of Armor Haki used in Wano and that varies a little in its operation, since the user can produce a large amount of energy, which is capable of projecting outwards in an explosive manner, seriously injuring its target.

We could say that Ryou is a kind of advanced armor Haki. And during his stay in Udon prison, Luffy practiced this way of using energyas it was the only way to really hit and hurt Kaido, because his skin was extremely tough.

Haoshoku Haki (Haki del conquistador)

Now it’s time to talk about the rarest Haki of all, because Only one person in a million can use it.. We refer to Haoshoku Haki or “Haki of the conqueror”.

As we have mentioned, This type of Haki is the least common of all and only a “chosen” few are able to use it. Among these we can highlight Luffy, Roger, Katakuri, Big Mom, among others. And, in general, Sailors do not usually have this manifestation of Haki, with the exception of Sengoku.

When the user activates this type of Haki, they create a kind of invisible attack, which can break other people’s weak will. An example of this was when Luffy used it on Fishman Island to knock out 50,000 of these creatures.

A characteristic of this type of Haki is that when two users with advanced mastery of it When they face each other in combat, black and red rays appear, as seen during Roger and Whitebeard’s fight.

