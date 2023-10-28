Billions of students owe Google for their good grades. However, there are also many who have not yet discovered everything they can do with it. For example, did you know that there is a Google Scholar with free textbooks?

Google Scholar, Google Scholar In its English version, it is the Google search engine specialized in scientific or academic literature, especially useful for students and teachers.

What is Google Scholar and what is it for?

It is a Google tool that allows you to access quality educational content. You can easily locate a large amount of information that will be of great help when doing your work for school, college or university.

There is a wide variety of academic sources, such as articles, theses, books, abstracts and legal opinions. Additionally, you can create your academic profile, save your citations, set alerts, and view statistics on your publications.

But, What is Google Scholar and what is it for? Very simple, it is a standard search engine that will help you find academic documents or summaries of them.

It is also useful for searching multiple sources at the same time, locating complete documents, tracking articles by author, or finding an article that appears in a specific publication.

How to use Google Scholar

To use Google Scholar, simply visit the official website. The service works similarly to the Google search engine.so it is very easy to use.

But there are some special features that will help you find what you’re looking for faster and more efficiently. Thus, you will be able to expand your knowledge, improve your research and disseminate your work.

For example, the interface is simple and friendly, and adapts to any device you use. In addition, Google Scholar offers you advanced functions to filter, sort and cite the results you find.

You can access a wide variety of academic resources related to your field of study. You can not only consult complete documents, but also alternative versions, extracts, references and the impact of your own publications on the web through statistics.

How to search Google Scholar

However, To search this service, simply focus on the top search bar and type what you want to search. You can use the side menu to establish a specific date range, sort by relevance or include patents.

To obtain more precise and relevant information, choose keywords that well describe the topic you want to research.

For example, instead of searching for machine learning, you can search for machine learning. This will help you avoid results that don’t fit your interest or are too broad.

You can also use advanced search, which allows you to filter results based on the author, date, or type of document you are looking for. This way, you will be able to access the most appropriate documents for your research, and save time and effort.

Another option to search Google Scholar is through Boolean operators. Tools that help you refine your search on the web. With them you can specify the relationship between the terms you want to find.

The way to order the results in Google Scientific or Academic is based on its relevance: It takes into account whether the full text is available, who wrote it and where it was published. Within the search engine you can find articles, theses, summaries or books, as long as they are academic or scientific.

As you can see, at least on paper, this is a very useful tool, although this does not mean it is Google academic search engine is not without criticism.

The problem is that the scientific community considers that there is no control of the processed sources and that it presents many duplicate or irrelevant results, compared to sources of greater weight and with better information.

Another of the biggest complaints about Google’s scientific text search engine is the many researchers who have demonstrated with tests that it is very easy to manipulate the results shown in this academic version of Google.

For example, a 2011 experiment by Cyril Labbé showed that Academic Google It was not able to distinguish between articles written by a scientist or a computer using AI.

Given what we have seen, it is clear that the great potential of this search tool cannot be denied, but now that you know a little better how does it work Google Academic or Scientific We must also recognize its limitations.

If it is still not clear to you what it is or What is Google Scholar or Scholar and its free textbooks, we recommend you take a look at our video again.