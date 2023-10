Origins, rules and potential of the “soccer” version of football that is conquering the world and will award Olympic medals at Los Angeles 2028

From cricket to baseball, from squash to lacrosse, to flag football. The new sports admitted to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics – apart from cricket – are very linked to US tradition and many have turned up their noses. But flag football, derived from American football, could offer surprises to Italian athletes in four years.