The El Nino phenomenon is one of the causes of the scorching hot weather on Java Island this week. Photo/SINDOnews.com

JAKARTA – Hot weather has hit Java Island this week. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said one of the contributing factors was the influence of El Nino.

According to the Accuweather website, the temperature in Jakarta was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius on Sunday (1/10/2023) afternoon.

Last Friday, the temperature in Surabaya reached 42 degrees Celsius, followed by Semarang 39 degrees Celsius, Jakarta 37 degrees Celsius, Yogyakarta 36 degrees Celsius and Bandung 33 degrees Celsius.

BMKG Deputy for Meteorology, Guswanto, said that the influence of El Nino contributed to the hot temperatures on the island of Java.

“Sunlight heating is quite optimal, which occurs in the morning before noon and midday. Currently, the apparent position of the sun (in September) is right above the equator, so that the receipt of sunlight is quite even across Indonesia, including the Jabodetabek area,” said Guswanto .

Guswanto revealed that the maximum air temperature in a number of regions in Indonesia in the last 10 days was in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius.

“This condition is normal and normal during the dry season and seasonal transition periods,” he said.

Guswanto said that the influence of El Nino is one of the causes of the formation of relatively low rain clouds so that the rainy season will be slower – mostly occurring in November.

“Parts of Indonesia, especially the southern part of the Equator (including DKI Jakarta), tend to still have the dry season. This is the result of easterly winds originating from the southern hemisphere which bring dry air masses that are still blowing quite strongly,” he said.

What is El Nino which is the cause of the hot weather on the island of Java

El Niño is one phase of a natural climate phenomenon called El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). ENSO is a climate cycle that occurs in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, and influences global weather.