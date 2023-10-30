The upcoming Mufasa movie could be the master key that opens the door to the live-action adaptation of The Lion King 2

If you think we had enough nostalgia with the live-action remake of The Lion King, my friend, you’re sorely mistaken. Here, the wheel does not stop, and Disney already has a prelude underway that promises to reveal the secrets of Mufasa and, keeping an eye on the data, leave the doors open for a live-action film of The Kingdom of Simba. Come on, the African savannah is going to have chicha for a while.

Once upon a time there was a lion king named Mufasa

The film about the most imposing lion in Africa, apart from exploring family ties with Scar, will play with two timelines. On the one hand, we will know the origins of He is a fool, and on the other, we will see what happens at King’s Rock after the events of the original film. This is vital because it sets the stage for Simba’s Kingdom, opening the door for us to see Simba as his father.

Come on, let no one say it, The Lion King 2: Simba’s Kingdom is a hidden gem. Although she does not enjoy the stardom of her mother film, she has a Shakespearian vibe that is very cool, as well as a romantic plot between Kiara (Simba and Nala’s daughter) and Kovu that promises sparks. There are no cheap little lions here, there is high-born drama, and if He is a fool lays the foundation well, it could be the perfect springboard to bring this story to the cinema in live action.

The power of the present in Mufasa

The idea that the new film about Mufasa has a focus on the present is key. Not only will it keep us glued to our seats watching Mufasa’s past life, but it will also give us Clues to what’s happening now at King’s Rockwhere Simba must be having his own reign.

If you were left wanting more, there is much more leonine universe to explore. There are television shows like The Lion Guard that have delved into Simba’s family and Mufasa’s legacy. So the most loyal fans will already have an idea of ​​the richness of these stories, and It will not be a surprise that they want to see how Simba develops as a father.

Why are we so excited about the idea of ​​a sequel?

The great thing about all this is that we will be able to connect more emotionally with Simba. We know that Simba is a beloved character and seeing him as a father could be the icing on the cake. Imagine how Simba has evolved, how he keeps the memory of Mufasa alive and how he faces the challenges of fatherhood… Come on, I already see myself taking out the popcorn.

The live action remake of The Lion King of 2019 was a full-fledged phenomenon. It swept the box office, grossing more than $1.6 billion globally. Its success wasn’t just a wave of nostalgia; It also demonstrated the power of new technologies in cinema. With stunning visual effects, the film was able to capture the essence of the 1994 classic and adapt it to a new audience eager for adventures in the savanna.

Now, everything is in Disney’s hands to see if they actually decide to give the green light to this adaptation of the animated sequel. But with the launch of this prelude to Mufasa, everything indicates that the savannah will continue to be the scene of new and exciting adventures. What do you think, do you like the idea or do you think that’s enough lion for now?